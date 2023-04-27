Create

Watch- Austin Reaves find LeBron James on an incredible no-look dime

By Michael Macasero
Modified Apr 27, 2023 01:00 GMT
Indiana Pacers v Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James and Austin Reaves have shown superb chemistry when they're on the court together.

Austin Reaves and LeBron James have been playing beautiful music together this season, especially in the playoffs. In the second quarter of Game 5 against the Memphis Grizzlies, Reaves' connection with James was on full display.

Here are the two finishing a fastbreak with aplomb:

Austin Reaves finds LeBron James in transition with the INCREDIBLE no-look dime 🫣 https://t.co/RII0f4QVEo

After "King James" batted away a lob by Xavier Tillman for Jaren Jackson Jr., a streaking Reaves raced to the Lakers' end of the court. Knowing the four-time MVP was trailing him, the former undrafted rookie tossed a no-look alley-oop to James.

The 38-year-old superstar showed that he still has springs in those legs with a high-flying catch before laying the ball in. LeBron James' basket cut the Memphis Grizzlies' lead to 56-44 with 3:16 left in the second quarter.

Austin Reaves continues to be a big part of the LA Lakers' supporting cast

Austin Reaves led the LA Lakers in scoring in Game 4 with 23 points. He ably supported LeBron James, who had the first 20-point and 20-rebound performance of his 20-year career.

Reaves continues to come up big for the Lakers in Game 5. He is up to 10 points heading into halftime.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...