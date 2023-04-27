Watch- Austin Reaves find LeBron James on an incredible no-look dime

Austin Reaves and LeBron James have been playing beautiful music together this season, especially in the playoffs. In the second quarter of Game 5 against the Memphis Grizzlies, Reaves' connection with James was on full display.

Here are the two finishing a fastbreak with aplomb:

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp Austin Reaves finds LeBron James in transition with the INCREDIBLE no-look dime 🫣



After "King James" batted away a lob by Xavier Tillman for Jaren Jackson Jr., a streaking Reaves raced to the Lakers' end of the court. Knowing the four-time MVP was trailing him, the former undrafted rookie tossed a no-look alley-oop to James.

The 38-year-old superstar showed that he still has springs in those legs with a high-flying catch before laying the ball in. LeBron James' basket cut the Memphis Grizzlies' lead to 56-44 with 3:16 left in the second quarter.

Austin Reaves continues to be a big part of the LA Lakers' supporting cast

Austin Reaves led the LA Lakers in scoring in Game 4 with 23 points. He ably supported LeBron James, who had the first 20-point and 20-rebound performance of his 20-year career.

Reaves continues to come up big for the Lakers in Game 5. He is up to 10 points heading into halftime.

