Watch: “Blocked by James” - LeBron James posts clip of son Bronny’s incredible chase-down block with the iconic quote from his own 2016 NBA Finals block

LeBron James recently posted an Instagram story of his son, Bronny James. The young kid could be seen making a successful chase-down block while playing for the Sierra Canyon High School basketball team.

Bronny has taken huge strides as a player this year and has plenty of highlight reels to show for his brilliant all-around play.

Here's the clip that LeBron James posted on his Instagram story (via Slam High School):

Bronny James not only swatted that shot but managed to keep hold of possession and dish a full-court dime to his teammate Amari Bailey for a transition layup.

LeBron James' LA Lakers in a tough spot with the All-Star break around the corner

LeBron James is facing one of the biggest challenges of his NBA career. LeBron-led LA Lakers are ninth in the Western Conference, entering the final quarter of the season. They have a 26-30 record and are far from looking like the title-contenders they were expected to be in the preseason.

Ahead of the 2021-22 campaign, LA Lakers decided to break up their core that won the 2019-20 NBA championship. The likes of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Alex Caruso and Kyle Kuzma departed, as LA decided to add more star-depth to their side. Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard, among others, entered the fray.

That move hasn't paid off, and the Lakers are evidently lacking chemistry between their big three, comprising Westbrook, Anthony Davis and LeBron James. Frank Vogel has struggled to find the right rotations, with injuries once again hampering the Purple and Gold's hopes of performing consistently.

LeBron James and Co. have only 25 games left to turn things around and very little outside help as they decided to stay put on trade deadline day. As per GM Rob Pelinka, the LA Lakers did not find a deal that would help them gain any short-term advantage. It made them decide to stick with their current crop of players at their disposal.

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN "If you took any three all-stars in the NBA and your body of work was 15 games, that's probably a small number of games to make any ultimate conclusions on." Rob Pelinka weighs in on Russell Westbrook's time with the #Lakers so far this season. "If you took any three all-stars in the NBA and your body of work was 15 games, that's probably a small number of games to make any ultimate conclusions on." Rob Pelinka weighs in on Russell Westbrook's time with the #Lakers so far this season. https://t.co/OTxB4s3xKl

The Lakers also lacked assets, with Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn being the only moveable contracts on their payroll right now. However, these three players do not have great value at this stage in the market. LA is expected to be busy in the buyout market now, so it will be interesting to see if they can acquire a player that can elevate the team's play, especially at the defensive end.

