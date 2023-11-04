Watch: Bucks fan channels inner Damian Lillard as he banks in half-court shot to win $10,000

The Milwaukee Bucks were not the only ones winning halfway into their first NBA In-Season Tournament game on Friday as one lucky fan channeled his inner Damian Lillard while draining a half-court shot to win $10,000.

During a break at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, one fan was picked to try to make a half-court shot. After taking a deep breath, he started his move and threw a shot that hit the backcourt first then into the basket. He then ran to the court exit in celebration.

Prior to draining the shot, he also made a layup, a free throw and a 3-pointer as part of the challenge.

The Bucks opened their In-Season Tournament bid against the New York Knicks, getting the early upper hand with a 56-46 advantage at the half. Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo were leading the charge, with help from Jae Crowder and Khris Middleton.

In the NBA In-Season Tournament, Milwaukee and New York are in East Group B along with the Miami Heat, Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets.

For the brand-new season of the league, the Bucks are sporting a 2-2 record while the Knicks are at 2-3.

Bucks look to improve as NBA In-Season Tournament starts

The Milwaukee Bucks are looking to play better ball in the just-started NBA In-Season Tournament to set the pace for their campaign the rest of the season.

The team bid its campaign in the "tournament within a tournament” against the New York Knicks at home on Friday.

While they are not losing much step early in the 2023-24 NBA season, the Bucks know that they can do better, especially with a shored-up roster that now includes multiple-time All-Star Damian Lillard.

In a report by Reuters, Giannis Antetokounmpo underscored the need for them to be better as a group and on the same page of what they want to accomplish.

He said:

"We have to get better. We have to play together. We have to be more clear on what we try to get from offense. We have to be more clear in what we're trying to accomplish…

"You cannot stop everything. We gotta keep figuring out solutions. Right now, we're not there yet. Hopefully we can get better in the future.”

The NBA In-Season Tournament is being implemented for the first time this season to give added dimension to the league year.

The tournament has a similar format to that of in-season European football tournaments and the WNBA Commissioner's Cup. All 30 NBA teams are competing in games set from Nov. 3 to Dec. 9.