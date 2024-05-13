Watch: Celtics unveil Jayson Tatum's complete pre-game routine for Game 3 of Playoffs vs Cavaliers

The Boston Celtics shared Jayson Tatum's complete pre-game routine ahead of Game 3 against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference semi-final series. The Celtics social media featured a post in which they timestamped Tatum's routine on game day in Cleveland, giving a glimpse of how the Celtics' star lives the day before heading to an intense playoff battle.

Jayson Tatum began his day with breakfast around 9:44 a.m., followed by a morning workout before arriving for practice at the Cavaliers' court at 11:45 a.m. Then skipped to the game at 6:15 p.m., followed by some pre-game shooting before the game started at 8:39 p.m. on Saturday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Game 3 of the Celtics-Cavaliers conference semifinal series featured Jayson Tatum recording one of his best performances in the playoffs so far.

Tatum led the Boston Celtics' victory, registering 33 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block as the Celtics clinched a 106-93 win to lead 2-1 in the series.

Jayson Tatum talks about the Game 3 win against Cavaliers

After recording his most points this postseason, Jayson Tatum talked about his mentality ahead of his 33-point performance in Game 3 against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the post-game interview.

"We just wanted to bounce back right. Disappointing loss the other night. Coming to a hostile environment on the road, especially our back was against the wall, so that was a good test for us to see how we respond, and we were up for the challenge," Tatum said.

The five-time NBA All-Star also talked about the Celtics' mentality heading into Game 4.

"Not to be satisfied. This series is far from over," Tatum said, "We responded after a loss.

"They're gonna feel like they can play better. Some things we can go over in film tomorrow, get some rest, should be another fun one on Monday. This is a great atmosphere and we're looking forward to it."

The Boston Celtics previously lost their home-court advantage after losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2. They bounced back in the series with a road win in Game 3 to go up 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.

The Celtics will look to take a 3-1 lead as they face the Cavaliers in Cleveland on Monday for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semi-final series.