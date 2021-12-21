Watch: Chris Paul reacts to his dunk over Dwight Howard from 15 years ago, hilariously admits he asks kids to YouTube the video if they doubt his dunking ability

Chris Paul is a 6-foot point guard and 36 years old, so it's hard to fathom or remember a time he could dunk on a 7-footer, let alone one of the NBA's best defenders in his prime.

Yet, as he has always done in his 17 seasons, Chris Paul never forgets.

Recently, CP3 was asked to react to a video from his time with the New Orleans Hornets. The clip showed him dunking on former Orlando Magic superstar Dwight Howard. Paul had some funny comments to make when it came to proving his doubters wrong when it came to his athletic ability:

"That was when I dunked on Dwight Howard. That was in Orlando. ... That was an and-one. ... And anytime kids ask if I can dunk, I tell them to YouTube this."

NBA History @NBAHistory #NBA75 Chris Paul reacts to his poster slam from this date in 2006 against the Magic! #NBAVault Chris Paul reacts to his poster slam from this date in 2006 against the Magic! #NBAVault #NBA75 https://t.co/zscjNlt7Lf

The Phoenix Suns (24-5) have the best record in the league and lead the Western Conference. Superstar guard Chris Paul has been a major reason why Phoenix has had such a strong start – and made the Western Conference finals in his first season with the team last year.

It's amazing to look back and see the type of player Paul was in the early stages of his career. The No. 4 pick in the 2005 draft, Paul has been one of the most dynamic point guards in NBA history.

Known for his brilliant playing style, Paul has marveled fans with his versatility.

The Wake Forest product has dazzled basketball fans with his overall feel for the game and his ability to control the tempo of an offense. He's an 11-time All-Star and made the All-Defensive team nine times. He's led the league in steals six times and assists four times.

What can be forgotten about veteran players is the type of athleticism they had when they entered the league. The Suns superstar is no different, as he was a dangerous force even from his early years. In fact, he led New Orleans to the best season in the history of the Hornets/Pelicans' franchise in 2008, when he finished second to Kobe Bryant in MVP voting.

That season, Paul, David West, Tyson Chandler and Peja Stojakovic led New Orleans to a 56-26 record and an appearance in the Western Conference semifinals.

Paul averages 14.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists and 2.0 steals per game while shooting 48.6% from the field for the Suns. His average in assists this season is higher than his career average of 9.4 apg.

Throughout his career, CP3 has averaged more than 15.0 points per game every season. It will be interesting to see if his scoring numbers can climb this year as well.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein