Watch: Dwyane Wade drops 27 in Gold Medal game to save LeBron James from repeating blushes from 2004, back in 2008

During his Hall of Fame career, Dwyane Wade delievered memorable performances in big games on countless occassions. This goes for the NBA and international stage.

After getting a bronze medal in the 2004 Olympics, Team USA put together a roster consisting of the NBA's top stars. Some notable names include LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Kobe Bryant and Carmelo Anthony. This group was later dubbed the "Redeem Team."

The 2008 team went undefeated through the preliminary and tournament rounds. Spain was the last squad standing in their way of a gold medal. The player who put together the biggest performance in that matchup was Wade.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Miami Heat star erupted for 27 points while shooting close to 80% from the field in a 118-107 win. Thanks to Wade's notable performance, Team USA was able to capture its first gold medal since 2000 in basketball.

Dwyane Wade played a big part in the entire 2008 olympic run

Outside of the Gold Medal game vs. Spain, Dwyane Wade had a stellar run through the entire 2008 Olympics. Even with players like Kobe Bryant and LeBron James beside him, he ended the Summer games as Team USA's leading scorer.

In the eight games they played, Wade averaged 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.3 steals. LeBron (15.5 PPG) and Kobe (15.0 PPG) were both not far behind him.

The 2008 Olympics would mark the end of Wade's international career. Prior to that, he'd played in 2004 Olympics and the 2006 World Cup, where he averaged close to 20 points per game.

Wade was able to take this Olympic run and continue the momentum into his NBA career. In that next season with the Miami Heat, he averaged 30.2 points per game. This would the first and only time in his 16 years in the league that he took home the scoring title.

Before these Olympics, Wade had won a title alongside Shaquille O'Neal in 2006. He would collect two more a fears after 2008 when he formed a superteam with LeBron James and Chris Bosh.

Between his Olympic and NBA accolades, Wade earned himself a spot in the basketball Hall of Fame. The star guard was inducted on April 1, 2023 in what was a star-studded class.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)