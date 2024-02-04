WATCH: Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union show off their moves directed by daughter Kaavia

Dwyane Wade recently posted a cute family moment on Instagram, showcasing him, his wife Gabrielle Union, and their daughter Kaavia James joyfully dancing together in an adorable scene.

They danced to the song "Water" by Tyla, donning adorable outfits and showcasing charming dance moves. Dwyane Wade mentioned that his daughter took charge of both the choreography and styling for the performance.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Union donned a spaghetti-strap dress paired with knee-length socks, while Wade was wearing a full hoodie and full-length sweatpants paired with white shoes.

As Union showcased her impressive dancing skills, Wade added a playful touch with his wacky moves. Their daughter, Kaavia, dressed like a superstar performer, then took center stage with her performance.

“Here’s one min of a Friday night at The Wades directed by Kaavia. She designed the looks, picked all the songs, instructed us to do solo performances as well as groups. Happy Saturday good people! Oh btw, this is her new favorite song she calls sweat,” Wade said.

Kaavia, five years old, is the youngest of Wade’s children. She has an Instagram account run by her parents, which has nearly two million followers to date.

Dwyane Wade talks about fatherhood

Dwyane Wade has four children: Zaire, aged 22, Zaya, aged 16, Xavier, aged 10, and Kaavia. He also serves as the legal guardian for his nephew, Dahveon Morris, who is 21 years old.

In an interview with TODAY.com, Dwyane Wade shared how he is enjoying spending time with his daughter.

"We dance. We sing. We play Barbie all the time. We do all the princess things. I actually let her put makeup on me, whatever she wants to do. I'm that dad," he said.

Wade also expressed how his outlook on life changed after dedicating more time to his children.

"I'm in love with my kids. To me, nothing comes before them in that space. And so I'm trying to show how much I'm in love with them and how this is going to allow them to be able to grow and evolve and be successful."

Wade opened up about his family's experience when in 2020, Zaya came out as transgender at the age of 12.

"I was blessed with Zaya [as a daughter], but I got Zaya at 12," he said. "In terms of a father-daughter connection, I got that later with Zaya. But with Kaavia, it's been from birth, and she's so different than Zaya. It's not even close."

Wade said he would continue to support Zaya in pursuing whatever makes her happy and comfortable.

"We're not focused on the hecklers on the sideline," he said.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!