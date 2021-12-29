Watch: Dwyane Wade's surreal behind-the-back pass to Chris Bosh for a game-winning 3 as Miami beat Portland 8 years ago on this day

When the Miami Heat won back-to-back championships in 2012 and 2013, star forward Chris Bosh was a crucial piece of the puzzle.

Although fans easily remember the impact Dwyane Wade and LeBron James had with Miami, Bosh stood out by impacting the game in many ways.

That was the case eight years ago today when Chris Bosh put on a show on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers. Without LeBron James playing, the Heat had to lean on their other superstar Dwayne Wade. And they got a sensational performance from the third member of their "Big Three" in Bosh.

Bosh was known for his versatility on offense, and he gave the Trail Blazers nightmares. His biggest play came on a game-winning 3-pointer as Bosh was on the receiving end of a gorgeous pass from Wade.

That bucket lifted Miami to a 108-107 win in 2013.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife



Bosh also outscored LaMarcus Aldridge 37 to 22.



8 years ago today, @chrisbosh scores 11 4th quarter points, including the game-winning three for the LeBron-less Heat.Bosh also outscored LaMarcus Aldridge 37 to 22. 8 years ago today, @chrisbosh scores 11 4th quarter points, including the game-winning three for the LeBron-less Heat. Bosh also outscored LaMarcus Aldridge 37 to 22. https://t.co/bQgldrbwVT

An Incredible performance from Chris Bosh

Miami Heat forward Chris Bosh had his jersey raised to the rafters.

There were a number of incredible details to the game-winner that stood out. With the Heat trailing by two points, it looked like Wade was going to drive aggressively to the rim. At the last second, he delivered a beautiful no-look, behind-the-back pass to the top of the key. That pass found a wide-open Bosh for the game-winning 3-pointer.

It was a massive win for the Heat as it was a Saturday night battle between two teams off to strong starts. Miami came into the game with a 22-7 record, while Portland was 24-5.

Bosh put on an incredible display as finished with 37 points, 10 rebounds and two steals on 15-of-26 shooting, including 3-for-3 from downtown. Wade added 16 points and seven assists.

Fans look at the memorable Heat teams with their superstar duo of Wade and James as the two combined to electrify arenas nightly.

For this night eight years ago, it was time for the other star to shine brightly.

Bosh finished the 2013-14 season averaging 16.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game while shooting 56.9% from the field.

The Heat went 54-28 in the 2013-14 season and won the Eastern Conference as Miami made its fourth consecutive NBA Finals appearance.

Also Read Article Continues below

Bosh played two more seasons for Miami before injuries derailed his career. Nevertheless, he was an 11-time All-Star in 13 seasons. Plus, he is the first of the three to enter the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame (2021). Wade, who retired in 2019, won't be eligible for induction until 2023, and James is still playing.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein