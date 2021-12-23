Watch: Fans shocked as Isaiah Rider's attempt to bring the ball inbounds sees him hit a basket out of nowhere in this iconic video from 1994

NBA veteran Isaiah Rider was popular during the 1990s because of his combination of athleticism and desire to play above the rim.

But the most amazing basket of the high-flyer's career wasn't a dunk.

In his second year with the Minnesota Timberwolves, on Dec. 22, 1994, Rider had a play that will go down as one of the most memorable shots in the game.

On this day in 1994, Rider found himself chasing down a tipped pass to prevent the ball from going out of bounds. In an act of desperation, Rider threw the ball behind his back in an attempt to keep the play alive.

What happened next was something that left fans and players speechless.

NBA History @NBAHistory



#NBAVault #NBA75 On this day in 1994... Isaiah Rider saved the ball from going out of bounds in tremendous fashion! 🤯 On this day in 1994... Isaiah Rider saved the ball from going out of bounds in tremendous fashion! 🤯#NBAVault #NBA75 https://t.co/8gkOvtp97d

Rider looped the ball towards the middle of the basket to try to give his teammates a chance to keep the possession alive. Instead of ending up in the middle of the floor, the ball headed directly towards the hoop and dropped in for a 3-pointer. The crowd and players on both teams were in pure disbelief that Rider's Hail Mary of a throw resulted in a basket.

The Timberwolves bench players stood up in shock, and some Sacramento Kings players collapsed to the floor. The announcer instantly exclaimed, "Play of the decade!"

The NBA has provided legendary moments, including remarkable plays that resulted in fans shaking their heads in disbelief. That's the beauty of sports: never knowing something will happen that leaves fans – and sometimes even players – at a loss for words.

Known as "J.R.," Rider had a successful career in his nine seasons playing with five franchises. The No. 5 overall pick by the Timberwolves, he averaged 16.7 points per game in 563 career games. He made the 1993-94 All-Rookie team and later won an NBA championship as a bench player with the LA Lakers in 2001.

Although he had off-court issues, J.R. Rider is best known for two moments in 1994.

The first was "The East Bay Funk Dunk" that won the 1994 NBA Slam Dunk Contest in February in Minneapolis, Minn. Rider ran from the left corner before hooking the ball between his legs and making a one-handed slam.

And in December in Sacramento, Calif., he gave fans a moment that will always be remembered for being so unique and unexpected.

Also Read Article Continues below

Rider finished that season averaging 19.6 ppg, but no bucket was as special as that miraculous 3-pointer. And of his 3,583 career baskets, including 667 from 3-point range, only one of those will forever amaze.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein