Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo intentionally gets crossed by kids at his home

While the NBA Playoffs are at the forefront for all remaining NBA players, Giannis Antetokounmpo has taken some time away to give back. The two-time MVP hosted a group of players at his home basketball court, shooting around and making it a positive experience for all involved.

Antetokounmpo also played against several kids one-on-one and allowed them to get the better of him during the experience.

The event was created by Kenneth R. Lock, the official Chaplain/Barber for the Bucks and Lead Pastor of Evolve Church, according to his Instagram bio. Lock shared the message that Milwaukee’s children could achieve their dreams and saw it as an inspiring event for all.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's 2022-23 season

Giannis Antetokounmpo is in the midst of an impressive season, averaging a career-high 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 5.7 assists. He has been vital in leading the Bucks to an NBA-best 58-24 record. Milwaukee awaits the winner of the Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat game in the final play-in spot to see their first-round opponent.

The Bucks are regarded as championship favorites at +265 odds. While Joel Embiid seems to be running away with the MVP voting, Antetokounmpo will surely end up in the top three with a few notable voters going on record with him as their No. 1 pick.

Milwaukee most recently won the championship in 2021 and has most of the same core. The Bucks will have a great deal of pressure on them, but they have shown signs of being able to deliver. The Bucks are the NBA's best rebounding team and rank eighth in points per game.

For the time being, it is great to see Giannis Antetokounmpo taking some time to serve the community. He has been active in giving back throughout his career and is a near-model citizen both on and off the floor. His fun-loving personality is infectious, and he deserves credit for putting it on display as often as he does.

The Bucks will begin their playoff journey at 5:30 pm EST on Sunday. They will await Friday night's matchup to decide their opponent, after which Giannis and the rest of the team will fully lock into postseason focus.

