Watch: “HAPPY YOUR DAY MAMA!!!!” - LeBron James reveals tattoo with the date 2-5 as he wishes mother Gloria James on her birthday

LeBron James took to his Instagram story to share a clip of his tattoo across his wrist with the inscription "2 - 5" and a tag celebrating his mother's birthday, Gloria James. "2" apparently represents the second month of the year - February, and "5" represents the day of the month.

"Happy your day Mama!!!!"

James had earlier bought his mom a white Mercedes Benz G-Class SUV, popularly known as the G-Wagon, as a birthday gift. It was delivered 13 days ahead of her birthday and she was ecstatic as she took to her Instagram page to share. On the last slide of her post was a picture of the back seat with balloons with "Happy Birthday You" on it.

"Thank you my caring and giving son, for my early surprise birthday gift! You’re always thinking of and doing things to help make my life easier and make me happy. Love you infinity.”

LeBron James could make an early return from injury

LeBron James #6 of Los Angeles Lakers reacts during action against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on January 25, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

James has missed 5 consecutive Lakers games due to a knee injury. In that time the LA Lakers have have recorded 1-4, losing four games against the Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte Hornets, Atlanta Hawks and more recently to the LA Clippers.

This poor run has seen the franchise drop to 9th place in the NBA Western Conference standings, which threatens their goal of making it to the playoffs. King James might make a return to the court as his availability has been announced to be day-to-day.

According to Shams Charania on the Bally Sports show, LBJ could be back in a few days as he is managing his knee injury quite well.

“LeBron James is going to continue to manage that knee injury. He’s dealing with a level of irritation, I’m told. So, it’ll be a day-to-day treatment, managing program that LeBron James will have."

"He’s expected to miss his fifth straight game on the road... he’s officially listed as doubtful. And he’s going to continue to rehab over the next several days, continue to get treatment and the hope he is that he’s back the next few days, if not the next few games.”

The LA Lakers face the New York Knicks later today, with both teams having near-identical records coming into the game.

