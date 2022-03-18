Watch: "He has just worn me completely out" - Skip Bayless hilariously mimics Russell Westbrook, highlights that T-Wolves and Pat Bev "clowned" him

The LA Lakers' misery seems to know no bounds.

In a 124-104 blowout loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, the Lakers hit a new low and are 2-9 since the All-Star break.

The Timberwolves (41-30) outscored the Lakers (29-40) in all but one quarter. Karl-Anthony Towns had 30 points and eight rebounds, and Anthony Edwards scored 27 points with six rebounds and four assists. Patrick Beverley chipped in with 18 points.

The Lakers shot 41.9%, including 22.2% from 3-point range on a night when no one in purple and gold could get going. LeBron James scored 19 points and turned the ball over five times, while Russell Westbrook added 15.

On "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," Skip Bayless sounded off his frustrations about Westbrook's disastrous performance:

"He has just worn me completely out with his delusional living in the past. ... He's 28% from 3(-point range). Since the All-Star break, he's 11% from 3. It's pathetic. It's unwatchably bad, and he still, by five, leads the NBA in turnovers.

"I keep saying every night, 'It can't get any worse,' and then it got worse, because the Timberwolves, featuring Pat Bev, are clowning you."

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



— "I keep saying every night it can't get any worse. And then it got worse because the Timberwolves, featuring Pat Bev, are clowning you." @RealSkipBayless on Wolves trolling Westbrook in Lakers blowout L "I keep saying every night it can't get any worse. And then it got worse because the Timberwolves, featuring Pat Bev, are clowning you."— @RealSkipBayless on Wolves trolling Westbrook in Lakers blowout L https://t.co/fcr7mZ6vLD

Russell Westbrook's unending troubles

Westbrook against the Raptors

Russell Westbrook is without a doubt having his worst NBA season. His numbers are down, he hasn't shot the ball well and most importantly he hasn't been able to lead the Lakers to wins.

With his performances heavily scrutinized, his wife, Nina Westbrook, wrote on Twitter about the harassment over her husband's performances she bears daily:

Nina Westbrook @ninawestbrook When I’m being harassed on a daily basis over basketball games, and I’m having obscenity’s and death wishes for me and my family sent my way because you’re expressing your “truth”, it’s hard for me to get on board with that. When I’m being harassed on a daily basis over basketball games, and I’m having obscenity’s and death wishes for me and my family sent my way because you’re expressing your “truth”, it’s hard for me to get on board with that.

Westbrook also talked about people referring to him as "Westbrick" and how that tarnishes his family image:

Death wishes are not acceptable, but Westbrook, at some level, needs to take responsibility. His behavior in postgame interviews has long been scrutinized. And his indifference towards reporters and fans is a testament to his lackluster attitude towards the franchise.

The lack of effort is a frequently cited criticism within the Lakers. Westbrook is incredibly far behind expectations. He has shot 11.11% from 3-point range in the last 11 games and is averaging a mere 17.9 points for the season.

He has 261 turnovers. Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks is second in the league with 256.

Trading Westbrook in the off-season is an entirely different beast. Unless someone is willing to take on his $47 million contract, don't expect him to go anywhere soon.

Even with LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the roster, the Lakers are a team currently clinging to a play-in spot. James has excelled, of course, while Davis has missed significant time with knee and ankle injuries. They should look to rebuild in the offseason.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein