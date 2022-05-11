Watch: "I pay his fines, so he bought me a new car!" - PJ Tucker and Jimmy Butler have hilarious post-game banter as a high-energy Miami Heat take 3-2 series lead vs Philadelphia 76ers

PJ Tucker hilariously praised his Miami Heat teammate Jimmy Butler after his team secured a dominant win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday.

The Heat secured a 120-85 victory over the 76ers in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference semifinals matchup at the FTX Arena in Miami.

Tucker and Butler have been a pivotal part of the Miami Heat's success this season and share a great bond of friendship. Their morale was high after Tuesday's win, which is why they seemed to have a bit of fun in their post-game walk-off.

Butler has attracted a lot of fines from the NBA. Tucker hilariously revealed today that the forward bought him a car because he has been paying fines for him.

When asked about his aggressive style of play, PJ Tucker hilariously responded by saying:

"I'm just lucky to play with guys like Jimmy man, everything I learn, I learn from him, man. I pay his fines, so he brought me a new car man. We play hard together man, so I just match his energy, so that's all, we just match each other's energy."

PJ Tucker recorded 10 points and seven assists in Game 5 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Jimmy Butler, on the other hand, scored 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds in 34 minutes of action.

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT The ball movement 🤌

The P.J. corner 3 🤌 The ball movement 🤌The P.J. corner 3 🤌 https://t.co/RpnUOUb8YI

With Tuesday's win, the Miami Heat now have a 3-2 lead in the series, which gives them the mental advantage going into Game 6. They will be hoping to close out the series in Philly as that will give them more time to rest before they go into the Conference finals.

How important is PJ Tucker to the Miami Heat?

PJ Tucker is one of the most physical players in the NBA. He gets right in the face of the opponents, which makes it difficult for them to get past him.

Having been in the league for several years, Tucker has built a reputation of being a great locker room player. He was a key part of the Milwaukee Bucks' championship run last season. When he made the shift to the Heat this season, he has been instantly impactful for them.

hoops bot @hoops_bot PJ Tucker brings the ball up the court and finishes with an alley-oop to Jimmy Butler PJ Tucker brings the ball up the court and finishes with an alley-oop to Jimmy Butler https://t.co/gHVtw8CJS6

Although PJ Tucker is not a volume scorer, his contributions to the game are far beyond the stat sheet. Despite not being the tallest on the court, Tucker does not back down from challenging for every rebound. He is ready to put his body on the line, and that is what makes him a special teammate.

In just one season, PJ Tucker has built a great bond with everyone on the Heat team. He is their main starter, and they have a terrific 45-26 record with him on the team.

To add to his game, Tucker is also a terrific corner-three shooter. He led the league in corner threes for a few years and has been shooting them well this season as well.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife HBD PJ TUCKER



PJ was a 2nd round pick by the Raptors in 2006. He played 17 games & then was out of the NBA for 5 years. He's now 1 of just 6 active players from the 06 Draft & an NBA Champion!

HBD PJ TUCKERPJ was a 2nd round pick by the Raptors in 2006. He played 17 games & then was out of the NBA for 5 years. He's now 1 of just 6 active players from the 06 Draft & an NBA Champion! https://t.co/IhFRoqP9ua

With a championship under his belt, Tucker will be keen to once again lift the prestigious Larry O'Brien trophy.

Although there are many strong teams in the running, the Heat pose a big threat due to their depth and toughness.

