WATCH: India Vs Syria - 2019 FIBA World Cup Asia Qualifiers LIVE

Yash Matange FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Feature 14 // 28 Jun 2018, 18:12 IST

Team India's roster for the remaining two group game fixtures.

The Indian team is playing for pride in these remaining two games of Round 1 Group Fixtures of the 2019 FIBA World Cup Asia Qualifiers. As mentioned earlier, the only way they make it to Round 2 is if they win both these games and Syria loses both. After losing all of the four previous games, it's difficult to gauge which is less likely - India winning both games or Syria losing to India but Satnam Singh is certainly motivated about this new team.

However, the squad that's travelled to Lebanon to play these fixtures is hugely depleted. They are missing Amjyot Singh and Palpreet Singh, both of whom were handed 1-year bans by the BFI (Basketball Federation of India). Key players in Amritpal Singh and Vishesh Bhriguvanshi are still recovering from injury. And surprisingly, top scorer in the previous Qualifier games and even the Commonwealth Games Aravind Annadurai missed the cut.

Key players in Satnam Singh and Yadwinder Singh will be expected to lead the squad. The team has been able to get into some form of rhythm with their most recent training camp in Bangalore for the past couple of weeks before leaving for Lebanon.

Players: Gaurav PATWAL, Ravi Bhardwaj, Joginder Singh, Mahipal Singh, Justin Joseph, Sartaj Singh Sandhu, Jeevanantham Pandi, Yadwinder Singh, Arvind Arumugam, Arshpreet Singh Bhullar, Satnam Singh, Akilan Pari.

Coach: Sat Prakash Yadav; Asst Coach: Sebastian Padipurakkal Joseph

SYRIA

On the other hand, Syria is slightly safer when it comes to qualifying for the next round. It is in their hands. Just one win out of their remaining two games seals the deal for them.

