Watch: James Harden with ridiculous 50-point, triple-double performance vs New York Knicks, on this day in 2016

Brooklyn Nets point guard James Harden put up a magnificent performance on this day in 2016. The nine-time All-Star was with the Houston Rockets at the time as they hosted the New York Knicks.

The OKC Thunder selected Harden with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2009 draft, and he played for that franchise for three seasons. He was a fan favorite with his electric performances that saw his game grow steadily.

However, he was traded to the Rockets in the 2012-13 season and blossomed, securing his first All-Star selection in his first year in Texas.

Harden was the scoring champion for three consecutive seasons – 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-2020 – with an average of 33.6 points per game. He was named the MVP in 2017-18, and he led the league in assists in 2016-17.

Although he has yet to win a championship, his impact on the game has been phenomenal.

This season, Harden is averaging 22.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game for the Brooklyn Nets (23-10). He's played in 29 games, only sitting out four while in the health and safety protocols in December. His return to the court has seen him post 36, 39 and 33 points in three games.

Harden has registered 20 double-doubles and six triple-doubles. His latest triple double – 33 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists – came Thursday in a 110-102 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Nets appear to be in position to make a championship run this season. Kyrie Irving's return to the team is another indicator of how much talent the Nets have at their disposal.

On this day: James Harden secured a 50-point triple-double against the New York Knicks

James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets controls the ball against the Houston Rockets on Dec. 8 in Texas.

James Harden posted a 50-point triple-double, registering 53 points, 16 rebounds and 17 assists, on New Year's Eve in 2016. That effort led Houston to a 129-122 win over the New York Knicks as the Rockets improved to 26-9.

Harden played 42 minutes as he thrilled the audience with an almost perfect display. The 53 points was the best of the season for "The Beard."

"El Chapo" made 16 of 18 free throws and made 14 of 26 shots. He made nine of his 16 3-point shots. Ryan Anderson added 25 points for Houston.

Brandon Jennings led New York with 32 points, and Derrick Rose chipped in 21.

