Watch: Jonas Valanciunas hilariously take pride in Chiefs Super Bowl win as Travis Kelce’s doppleganger

New Orleans Pelicans' guard Trey Murphy shared a hilarious story on his Instagram featuring his fellow Pelicans teammate Jonas Valanciunas on Sunday. The story shows Valanciunas hilariously taking pride in the Kansas City Chiefs win against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

While watching the match together at a bar, Murphy points out Valanciunas as a lookalike of the Chiefs' tight end, Travis Kelce. On that note, Valanciunas rolls with it and stands up beaming with pride, putting up his best Travis impression.

"Travis, we won! We won!" said Murphy excitedly as he pointed the camera at Jonas

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The resemblance among them is unmistakable. Both of them are around the same age and weigh around 260 pounds. However, Jonas Valanciunas is six inches taller than Kelce.

Comparison between Travis Kelce (L) and Jonas Valanciunas (R)

Though the two players have never met in person, they seem to be aware of their doppelganger status. In 2019, Valanciunas posted a photo of himself wearing a Kansas City Chiefs hat on Instagram, with the caption:

“Travis Kelce is my brother from another mother”

Kelce liked the post and commented:

“My guy!!”

Following the Chiefs' victory in the 2020 Super Bowl, several fans applauded Valanciunas on Twitter, saying that he was Kelce's alter ego. Some even suggested that Valanciunas join the Chiefs as a backup tight end, while Kelce joins the Toronto Raptors as a backup center.

The Kansas City Chiefs won their fourth Super Bowl title last night, defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in a dramatic overtime game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Fans react to Jonas Valanciunas and Travis Kelce's striking resemblance

Kansas City's win last night had people once again wondering if there is a secret connection between the NFL and the NBA stars, due to Kelce and Valanciunas looking so similar that they could be twins.

Kelce and Valanciunas' fans took to social media to react to their striking resemblance after it was pointed out in Trey Murphy's Instagram story.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Other Reddit users reacted:

"Never realized he looks just like Travis lol"

"These two make me wonder if there’s someone else who looks exactly like me."

"Honestly, there’s a ton of white guys with beards and buzz cuts that look like Travis Kelce. Beards like that hide a ton of features"

"The third Kelce brother"

"He didnt really look like him when his hair was longer on top, but with the shaved head now it’s uncanny"

While Kelce has won another Super Bowl, Jonas Valanciunas is yet to get his first NBA championship.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!