Watch: Kevin Durant's poker-faced one-word responses left Charles Barkley in shock in this hilarious exchange from a year ago

Kevin Durant and Hall of Famer Charles Barkley had a hilarious exchange in a post-game presser exactly one year ago. Basketball players do not entirely like having to comment post-game, especially after a loss, but that was not the case on this occasion as it was a clear misunderstanding.

It was Durant's first game with the Brooklyn Nets after being sidelined for over a year following the Achilles injury he sustained in the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors. He played only 25 minutes and recorded 22 points and five rebounds.

Speaking with Barkley on TNT, Kevin Durant gave a one-word answer that left the analyst shocked. With Shaquille O'Neal leading the charge, the entire studio erupted in laughter as they could not get over the shock on their colleague's face.

Kevin Durant explained the situation about a month ago when Barkley joined him and Eddie Gonzalez on The ETCs Podcast. He stated that he didn't really hear the question and was waiting for a follow-up instead of rambling.

Despite his intentions, the interview blew up the internet that night, and fans had a field day with the event. Players aren't exactly thrilled to conduct these interviews, but Kevin Durant's response was something no one had ever experienced before.

Kevin Durant is currently in the NBA's health and safety protocols

The NBA returned to normalcy after the 2020-21 season and has since then implemented protocols to help protect the players and fans from spreading the COVID-19 virus. Unfortunately, it has not exactly worked out as numerous players have gone into the league's health and safety protocols, including Nets' Kevin Durant.

The Nets had the majority of their players under quarantine, including James Harden and the newly returned Kyrie Irving. Nonetheless, the players involved are not what the league considers when postponing games.

The outbreak in the Nets' organization forced the league to postpone the team's next two games, including their Christmas Day fixture against the Los Angeles Lakers. It was one of the most anticipated games in the regular season, but fans would have to wait a while longer.

Before Kevin Durant tested positive for COVID-19, he was having an incredible season. In his last three games, he scored 51, 34, and 34, respectively.

So far this season, Kevin Durant has had to do the heavy lifting for the Nets in the absence of Kyrie. Harden, who was supposed to be a solid No. 2 has been missing the mark. He has had a few good games but has not made a significant impact this season, at least not at the level many expected.

If we are being critical, Harden's performances were probably one of the reasons the Nets owner Joe Tsai opted to welcome Kyrie back. Kevin Durant has been at his best, but Harden has been grossly underwhelming, and the organization realized they needed their third star if they are to make a run for the 2022 NBA title.

The race for the 2022 MVP award is fierce, but Kevin Durant stands a good chance. He is the leading scorer in the league, averaging 29.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 5.9 assists while shooting 52.3% from the field.

