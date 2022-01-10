Watch: "Klay Day" - Steph Curry shares hype video of Klay Thompson as latter prepares for season debut

Klay Thompson is scheduled to make his first appearance in over 2 years, as he returns from a series of injuries that have kept him away from the game of basketball. Coach Steve Kerr has indicated that the Golden State Warriors shooting guard will make his season debut tonight.

The Warriors will play host to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a Sunday night fixture at Chase Center. They come into this game on the back of a defeat to the New Orleans Pelicans, extending their losses to 9 this season.

Fans, media personalities and players alike will all be tuned in as Klay Thompson makes his long awaited return to the court. The 3-time NBA champion will be looking to create magic in his first game back with fellow members of the Warriors' Big 3 - Steph Curry and Draymond Green.

Curry took to his Twitter page to share a hype video of Thompson ahead of his first game back following a long hiatus. Dubbing it Klay Day.

Klay Thompson to make his return against the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight

Stephen Curry #30, Draymond Green #23 and Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors react against the Toronto Raptors in the second half during Game Four of the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 07, 2019 in Oakland, California.

The Golden State Warriors have had an amazing run thus far, holding a 29-9 record. The team looks set to have an even better second half of the season with the return of Klay Thompson. He has been getting himself ready for his season debut, playing with Warriors G-League affiliate Santa Cruz.

On Dec. 30, 2021, Thompson had a scrimmage with Steph and the Warriors first team for the first time since 2019. Clips released suggested he still got it as he threw down threes repeatedly without missing.

Steve Kerr has made it clear that he won't be experimenting with Klay Thompson's return. Thompson won't be eased into the season by coming off the bench or being placed on a minutes restriction. Instead, Kerr revealed that the Warriors shooter will be in the starting lineup for his first game back.

A win in tonight's game encounter with the Cavaliers will most likely see the Warriors return to 1st place in the NBA Western Conference, unseating the Phoenix Suns. There's no better player to guarantee a win tonight than Klay Thompson.

