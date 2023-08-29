Watch: Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney have the time of their lives in China with unusual ear-cleaning service in a park

Golden State Warriors Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney are on tour in China. They are supporting their endorsement with Anta, the Chinese sportswear brand. Thompson has a signature shoe deal with the company.

While on tour, the two NBA champions have dived into some Chinese cultural customs and traditions. The two were filmed in an unusual ear-cleaning service in a local city park.

Klay Thompson warned the ear cleaner in English not to go too crazy. He clearly showed some nerves.

“Take it very easy,” Thompson said. “It tickles.”

The Warriors big man was also a bit uneasy. Looney still participated despite the apprehension.

“Feels weird. I never thought I would get my ears cleaned in the park,” Looney said. “I can hear better, though.”

The service appears to be performed with a small metal stick that is inserted lightly into the ear. The man conducting the service is also seen vibrating the stick with a pair of tongs as part of the cleaning service. You can watch the video below.

The cleaning service is performed with ear scoops, which are long, thin tools with a small spoon end used to scoop out ear wax. It is a traditional practice in China and East Asia.

It can help heal excessive ear wax, headaches, sinus congestion, ringing of the ears and hearing problems. Some claim it is a surprisingly satisfying feeling and experience.

Why is Klay Thompson on tour in China?

Klay Thompson, a five-time All-Star, makes an annual trip to China to support his brand partnership with Anta. This is the first year Thompson could return to China freely after the COVID-19 pandemic.

He just announced his next signature shoe with Anta, "KT9," which will be released later this year. The first colorway is inspired by Thompson’s captain hat.

The shoe features black, gold and white accents and references the sailing captain hat Thompson often wears when driving his boat back in the United States.

Klay Thompson agreed to a ten-year deal with Anta in 2017, worth a reported $80 million before royalties. Looney is also signed with Anta and wears its shoes.

The tour of China is a common practice for NBA players in the offseason who are signed to Chinese apparel companies. Dwyane Wade is on a tour of the country as well. Wade has his own brand, "Way of Wade," with the huge Chinese sports apparel brand Li Ning.

Gordon Hayward also has a signature shoe with Anta. Kyrie Irving signed with the brand after his contract with American company Nike dissolved this year.

