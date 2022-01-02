Watch: LeBron James adorably gets candy for his daughter in the middle of a game during his Cleveland days in a throwback video shared by SportsCenter

LeBron James' relationship with his daughter Zhuri has always been one that melts hearts. Over the years, we have seen through a number of beautiful video clips the relationship grow.

Sportscenter recently shared a throwback clip of LeBron James during his days with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The clip shows LBJ engaging with his daughter, who was in the stands in a conversation during a timeout.

“Hi, momma! You want candy?”

LeBron James is then seen proceeding to request candy from a man on the Cavaliers bench. The man handed over some and King James is seen passing it on to a 3-yea- old Zhuri.

This is a wonderful case of "show me who doubles as a dad and a star player in a game and I'll show you LeBron James." His father-daughter relationship with Zhuri has over time developed into something made for the movies. From getting her a playhouse, which was an exact replica of the family house, to training with her in the gym, we have seen numerous moments of their beautiful bond captured on video.

The game was a Thursday night fixture against the Chicago Bulls at the Quicken Loans Arena. It ended with the Cavaliers claiming victory by a 3-point margin. It was the Cavs' 33rd game of the season and their 24th win. They have only lost 8 games so far.

Throwback: LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers triumph over the Chicago Bulls while a 3-year old Zhuri James watches on

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on during the second half at Quicken Loans Arena on December 21, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers had a great run in the 2017-18 season. They finished with a 50-32 record, placing 4th in the NBA Eastern Conference. They became champions in the Central Division and the Eastern Conference, but lost the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors in a clean sweep.

One of the highlights of their season was the game against the Chicago Bulls. The Cavaliers secured the win only by a 3-point margin as Zhuri watched on, cheering daddy from the sidelines. The 17-time All-Star led the team in points, field goals, free throws, assists and steals.

LeBron James posted 34 points, 6 rebounds, completing 9 assists and 3 steals in 39 minutes of game time. He recorded 12 out of 23 attempts from the field and registered 2 out of 5 attempts from beyond the arc. Although he turned the ball over 4 times, he netted all 8 free throws attempted.

