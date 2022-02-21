Watch: LeBron James compares himself to Floyd Mayweather as his winning streak as an All-Star Game captain continues

LeBron James added yet another iconic moment to his already stellar hall-of-fame resume Sunday night. With the target score set at 163 after three quarters of play in the 71st NBA All-Star game, LeBron made a turnaround jumper that gave Team LeBron a 163-160 victory over Team Durant.

LeBron made the shot with Zach LaVine guarding him and Joel Embiid coming out to help LaVine in defending LeBron.

LeBron finishing the game off with a win for Team LeBron meant that the 37-year-old superstar is yet to be defeated ever since the new All-Star game format was introduced in 2018. Since then, Team LeBron has won every single edition of the NBA All-Star game, making it a perfect 5-0 for LeBron's teams. When asked about the record, LeBron compared himself to former boxing sensation Floyd Mayweather, though humorously:

"And still [undefeated]... they call me Money Mayweather at All-Star game, man. I don't take no Ls. You know what I'm saying? Maybe Money Mayweather at All-Star game."

"I could not have dreamed of that moment, any better than the actuality that just happened," says LeBron James of his All-Star game-winner

That LeBron James made the game-winning shot at the 71st All-Star Game in Cleveland, which is very close to his birthplace of Akron, made the experience all that more memorable for him. Speaking of the moment, LeBron said:

"I couldn't have dreamt it. I could not have dreamed of that moment, any better than the actuality that just happened. For me to be back here, like I keep stating, 35 minutes south of where I grew up here in Akron, Ohio, to hit the game-winner at All-Star game where me and my guys used to watch the All-Star game... I remember 25 years ago, we was 12, 11, wishing that we had the opportunity or the means to come up to Cleveland and see some of the greatest basketball players of all-time cause they inspired us so much."

LeBron added:

"For me to be here today, for my best friends to be here, for my wife, my kids, my family, my mom and so many people that seen me grow from a really young talent to who I am today, I couldn't picture that moment any better."

