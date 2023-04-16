Watch: LeBron James eavesdrops as Dillon Brooks chats with Grizzlies head coach

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are in Memphis to take on the Grizzlies to kick off the 2023 NBA first-round postseason series.

The two teams kicked off Sunday's jam-packed slate of NBA action. The Lakers star was caught on ABC's cameras listening in on a conversation between Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks and head coach Taylor Jenkins.

Not only did James approach the conversation, he seemingly dipped his head closer to the Grizzlies player and coach as Jenkins seemingly whispered to Brooks.

Check out the footage of LeBron James eavesdropping below:

While players are often caught eavesdropping on opposing huddles, LeBron James' level of stardom naturally leads to extra attention and criticism, for his attempts to listen in on Jenkins' comments. In the postseason, in particular, players look to gain any competitive advantage they can.

There is nothing in the rulebook that prevents players from positioning themselves near the opposing teams bench. We have often seen players go as far as entering the opposing teams' huddle entirely.

Lance Stephenson famously entered James' Miami Heat huddle in Game 5 of the 2014 Eastern Conference, the same game in which he was also seen blowing in the four-time champion's ear.

How did LeBron James and Los Angeles Lakers perform this season?

LeBron James appeared in just 55 of the Los Angeles Lakers' 82 games this season.

The four-time NBA MVP was dominant when he was on the court, finishing seventh in scoring and 13th in assists. James averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game. He was once again very efficien but struggle from behind the arc. James shot 50.0% from the field, 32.1% from the 3-point range and 76.8% from the free-throw line.

The 2022-23 season has been a tale of two seasons for the Lakers. Before the trade deadline, Los Angeles appeared to be dead in the water, as they were 28-33 and 13th in the Western Conference. After implementing their trade deadline acquisitions, the Lakers finished 18-8. The record was the best in the Western Conference and trailed only the 19-7 Milwaukee Bucks during this period.

Despite James missing much of that final stretch, the Lakers were able to climb back into the postseason picture and lock up the seventh seed in the Western Conference. Los Angeles will look to capture their 18th title.

