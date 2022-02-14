Watch: LeBron James gets the lyrics right as he vibes to 'In Da Club' by 50 Cent during Super Bowl LVI half-time show

LeBron James’ journey with the LA Rams this season culminated with the franchise lifting the Super Bowl LVI trophy at the team’s SoFi Stadium. The star-studded Rams, featuring Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford, Jalen Ramsey and Cooper Kupp, among others, held the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win the franchise’s second NFL crown.

After two quarters, the Rams were only up by three with the score at 13-10. The usual spectacle of the Super Bowl halftime show nearly stole the show from the riveting and much-anticipated game. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar were the main performers at the break.

However, it was 50 Cent’s In Da Club that had LeBron James rollicking in fun, jiving and singing along with the hit song.

LeBron James, with close friends and other celebrities in a luxury suite, was having a blast. With drink in hand and jiving to the music, the LA Lakers superstar got the lyrics on cue. He could very well roll with it should he join a lip-sync competition.

50 Cent’s performance was a huge surprise, although there were already rumors that he’ll be part of the Super Bowl halftime show. The rapper brought the house down by performing the iconic song upside-down, which was a tribute to the original video that was released in 2009.

50 Cent reportedly almost passed out during his stunt. It was surreal hearing him get his vocals right like he was just standing straight up. Even with his chain dangling almost comically in his face due to his position, the rapper played it perfectly. The daring move got everyone in a party mood, including James, who was probably still smarting from the LA Lakers’ loss to the Golden State Warriors.

LeBron James was already in a celebratory mood early in the first quarter following his good friend Odell Beckham Jr.'s touchdown. The four-time MVP played a big part in convincing OBJ to join him in Hollywood. Beckham Jr.’s end-zone conversion was a redemption of sorts for the previously struggling player and the NBA superstar who helped persuade him to chase his NFL dreams with the LA Rams.

LeBron James and other celebrities applaud on social media the Super Bowl halftime show

The Super Bowl LVI halftime extravaganza was the best in years.

LeBron James wasn’t the only star who felt like this year’s Super Bowl halftime show was the best ever. LA Dodgers star Mookie Betts, NBA superstar James Harden and stock car racing star Bubba Wallace were just three of the celebrities who declared their best-ever verdicts.

LeBron James @KingJames OMG!!!!!!!!! WOW WOW WOW!!!!!!!! THE GREATEST HALFTIME SHOW IVE EVER SEEN!!! OMG!!!!!!!!! WOW WOW WOW!!!!!!!! THE GREATEST HALFTIME SHOW IVE EVER SEEN!!!

James Harden @JHarden13 Best halftime show ever! Best halftime show ever!

NBA legends Magic Johnson and Dwyane Wade also sent in their congratulatory messages to the organizers and performers.

DWade @DwyaneWade but I can’t stop thinking about OBJ 🏾 Come out of that locker room bro 🏾 That halftime performance was insanebut I can’t stop thinking about OBJ🏾 Come out of that locker room bro That halftime performance was insane 🔥🔥🔥but I can’t stop thinking about OBJ 🙏🏾 Come out of that locker room bro 🙏🏾

