Watch: LeBron James gets viciously dunked on by Xavier University's Jordan Crawford in 2009

In 2009, LeBron James participated in a pick-up game against Xavier University, where he faced off against future NBA player Jordan Crawford. During the game, Jordan Crawford saw an opportunity to go for a dunk and took it, leading to a highlight play where he slammed the ball home on LeBron James.

The game was played at half-pace, with neither side looking to bring their best. However, Jordan Crawford is a serious competitor and clearly decided to take his chances by dunking over one of the best players in the NBA. For LeBron James, it was a rare moment where he actually looked human and susceptible to being beaten for a bucket.

Crawford entered the NBA in 2010, spending his career as a journeyman that bounced around the league throughout his eight-year professional career - two of those seasons were spent in the Chinese Basketball Association. While Jordan Crawford's time in the NBA came and went, LeBron James has remained atop of the talent charts.

As such, it would appear the Los Angeles Lakers superstar had the final laugh between him and Crawford. One of them is out of the league while the other continues to challenge for championships on one of the most historic teams in league history.

Coach K has previously praised LeBron James' basketball IQ

LeBron James may have been embarrassed by Jordan Crawford during their pickup game against each other, but that hasn't stopped him from continually improving his game. One of the major ways LeBron James stands out in the NBA is his basketball IQ.

According to legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski, LeBron James has no rival when it comes to how current players see and understand the game of basketball. When speaking to Sports Illustrated's Lee Jenkins in December 2010, Coach K described LeBron James' basketball mind as someone living in a glass house.

“When I met LeBron, he only had a few windows, but then he learned how beautiful the game can be, so he put more windows in," Krzyzewski told Sports Illustrated's Lee Jenkins in December 2010.

Coach K added:

"Now he sees the damn game so well. It's like he lives in a glass building. He has entered a state of mastery. There’s nothing he can’t do. God gave him a lot, but he is using everything. He’s one of the unique sports figures of all time, really, and he’s right in that area where it’s all come together.”

Coach K's comments were aimed at illustrating LeBron James' stellar basketball IQ. In essence, it was a metaphorical house, where each window displayed a different aspect of a basketball player's IQ.

LeBron James will return to the Los Angeles Lakers next season in the hope of winning his second championship ring with the franchise. They last emerged victorious in 2020 during the NBA bubble.

