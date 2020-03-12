Watch: LeBron James sings Happy Birthday to Anthony Davis

It's Anthony Davis's 27th birthday today, and King James has released a video of him singing the happy birthday song for his teammate.Check out the clip below:

.@KingJames brought in AD's birthday with his own vocals 😂 pic.twitter.com/Gx0R3tJHSl — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 11, 2020

LeBron James has developed a close bond with Anthony Davis as the pair leads the Lakers to the top of the table in the West.

Anthony Davis has been dominant on both the ends of the floor, averaging 26.7 points, 9.4 rebs, 3.1 dishes, 2.4 blocks, and 1.5 steals per game. He is shooting 51.1% from the field and 33.5% from beyond the three-point line. His counterpart James has been having an MVP season, averaging 25.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.

The Lakers improved to 49-14 for the season as they won four out of their last five games. In March, the Lakers defeated three solid contenders- Los Angeles Clipper, Milwaukee Bucks, and Philadelphia 76ers, and proved themselves as the strongest contender for the crown this year. With the likes of Avery Bradley and Kyle Kuzma, contributing suitable numbers, the Lakers are a force to be reckoned with this season.

The Lakers will play two home games next- first against the Houston Rockets and then the Denver Nuggets.