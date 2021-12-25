Watch: LeBron James' son Bronny James shows off his piano skills, plays a John Legend song as his team sings along

LeBron James is one of the happiest fathers in the world, as his son, Bronny James, and Sierra Canyon have been crowned the Iolani Classic champions. They overcame St. Paul VI 52-49 in the championship game and will be returning to Los Angeles with the trophy.

Bronny, who transferred to Sierra Canyon in 2019 following LeBron James' move to the LA Lakers, has been a crucial member of the team. His smooth shooting stroke and overall feel for the game have made him an exciting talent as he can produce on both ends of the floor.

While Bronny James has continually delivered on the court, he has shown a side of himself many did not know existed. For most athletes, it is sports or nothing, but Bronny has shown he is versatile.

In a video released showing Sierra Canyon celebrating its victory, Bronny was on piano duty, playing the notes of a song by one of the most talented singers/songwriters in the music industry. John Legend's "All of Me" was an absolute hit (with more than 2 billion views on YouTube), which is why it did not come as a surprise seeing the entire team sing along.

Though Bronny has sparked interest from several schools and reportedly received a scholarship offer from Kentucky, he has not committed to any college. He may decide to follow in LeBron James' footsteps and focus on basketball. Unfortunately, he will be unable to go straight to the NBA after high school like his father.

LeBron James and Bronny James could be the first father-son duo to play in the NBA at the same time

LeBron James and Bronny James at The Chosen-1's Invitational

LeBron James has expressed his desire to play with his son in the NBA several times but would have to wait a while. The 2005 Collective Bargaining Agreement stopped the practice of drafting players from high school, meaning Bronny James will not be eligible for the draft until 2024.

Whether LeBron James and his son will play with the same team is yet to be determined, as there is a lot to consider. Regardless, if their dream were to become a reality, they would become the first father-son duo to share a court in league history.

The good news on that front is that Father Time has not yet caught up with LeBron James, who will turn 37 on Dec. 30. He is still competing at the highest level. His longevity has always been something to marvel about, but the level he is playing on is unreal. However, his efforts alone are not enough to lead the Lakers to a winning record as they are currently 16-17.

Although Bronny James and LeBron are two different people who have different playing styles and play different positions, he will be expected to continue his father's legacy. The spotlight will constantly be on Bronny, and while it will undoubtedly be a lot of pressure, it could also serve as an opportunity to show his abilities as a basketball player.

