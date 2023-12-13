Watch: Luka Doncic humbles Mavericks coaches after sinking half-court shot

Luka Doncic is called “Luka Magic” for a reason. The Dallas Mavericks superstar has built a reputation for turning challenging shots into seemingly effortless ones.

His magical prowess was once again on display before the matchup between the Mavericks and the LA Lakers on Tuesday. The Dallas coaches presented Doncic with a challenge: either make a half-court shot or face the consequence of doing pushups.

And of course, Luka Doncic being Luka Doncic, effortlessly made the shot.

Doncic will need more than his magic as his team is set to clash with the Lakers, who were recently crowned the In-Season Tournament champions, and that too without Kyrie Irving, who sustained an injury in their previous game.

With less than four minutes remaining in the second quarter of the Mavericks-Blazers game last week, Irving was fouled under the basket by Portland center Duop Reath. Following the foul, Irving ended up on the floor before his Dallas teammate Dwight Powell unintentionally stepped on his foot. This resulted in Irving staying down for an extended period.

In an injury update on Saturday, the Mavericks disclosed that an MRI has identified a right heel contusion for Kyrie Irving. He has started receiving treatment, the team said.

Irving is using a protective boot and crutches, Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said ahead of the game. He did not provide a specific timetable for Irving's return.

Josh Green, Derrick Jones, and Maxi Kleber are also out for the Mavericks against the Lakers.

Luka Doncic becomes second fastest player to 1,000 threes in NBA history

Luka achieved a milestone in his career by making 1,000 three-pointers in just 351 games, becoming the second-fastest player to reach the feat.

Doncic reached the 1,000 three-pointer mark in the third quarter of the Mavericks’ match against the Grizzlies as he hit his fifth three-pointer of the game.

Indiana Pacers sharpshooter Buddy Hield holds the top spot, accomplishing it in 350 games and surpassing the previous record set by Steph Curry at 369 games.

Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell is third, achieving the milestone in 355 games.

In just his fifth NBA season, Luka has already garnered significant achievements, securing four NBA All-Star selections, four All-NBA First Team honors, and the prestigious Rookie of the Year title in 2019.

The Mavericks are currently third in the Western Conference with a 14-8 record, only behind the 17-5 Minnesota Timberwolves and the 15-7 OKC Thunder.