Watch: Luka Doncic is living it up in Slovenia, as the Mavs star relaxes before the training camp

Despite falling short in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Luka Doncic still put up highlight performances during the tournament and is now enjoying a well-deserved break back home in Slovenia.

A video of Doncic is currently trending on social media as the Dallas Mavericks star was spotted in a nightclub partying with a few friends.

The vibe the viral video gave off was similar to Nikola Jokic's previously trending video of him dancing at a party in his homeland of Serbia. While some basketball fans find this hilarious, it's always a pleasant view seeing these NBA players getting some time off from the hardwood.

Traveling around the globe and around the United States on a daily basis is a grueling endeavor to accomplish.

Luka Doncic's leg injury might be a hindrance before Mavs' training camp

As Luka Doncic completed his journey in the 2023 FIBA World Cup with Slovenia, the ongoing narrative surrounding his injury status continues to be a focal point. With just 13 days remaining before the Dallas Mavericks commence their training camp for the 2023-24 NBA season, the concern persists.

After Slovenia's 100-84 defeat to Lithuania on September 7, Doncic openly shared with reporters that his thigh is not in ideal condition. However, he expressed his commitment to preparing for one more World Cup game, in addition to the upcoming rigorous 82-game NBA season with the Mavericks.

Notably, during a grueling back-to-back schedule, Doncic logged 37 minutes in one contest and extended his playing time to 38 minutes in his final appearance against Italy.

Despite the evident physical challenges, Doncic reiterated his desire to represent Slovenia as long as he isn't grappling with a severe injury. The next opportunity for him to do so will arise next summer when Slovenia competes in the Olympic qualifiers.

Doncic's battle with this particular injury dates back to after the NBA All-Star break, with his first public revelation of it occurring during an away game in New Orleans in early March. The discomfort forced him to exit the game before the fourth quarter, leading to an MRI examination.

The management and potential maintenance of Luka Doncic's injury during the Mavericks' upcoming season remain uncertain.

It's a common practice for players, including Doncic, who have participated in international competitions during the NBA offseason, to undergo lighter training camps as they transition back into league play.