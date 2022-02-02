Watch: "MJ 55, your fault! 61, your fault!” - Kobe Bryant engages in hilarious banter with Spike Lee after dropping 61 points in the MSG, on this day 13 years ago

Kobe Bryant, aka the Black Mamba, will forever be known as a legend who showed the world the value of sheer determination. The late LA Lakers legend lives on in the hearts of his fans around the world through the many stories of his incredible career and life.

One of which unfolded on this very day 20 years ago. A 30-year-old Black Mamba dropped 61 points against the New York Knicks at the fabled Madison Square Garden. After the match, he met with the iconic director and infamous Knicks fan, Spike Lee.

Lee, who has attended Knicks games for over 28 years, asked Bryant to sign his copy of the game's box score. However, Lakers' #24 jokingly blamed Lee for his 61 points.

Kobe Bryant: "Reggie Miller, your fault! MJ 55, your fault! 61, your fault!”

In the game, Bryant dug deep and showcased the drive that has distinguished him from the rest of the world. He had only one objective - score as many points as possible. He proceeded to record a whopping 61 points.

However, Kobe wasn't the only star of the game. The now retired Spaniard Pau Gasol registered 31 points, 14 rebounds, and 2 blocks on his way to a similarly spectacular performance. Meanwhile, Trevor Ariza, who returned to the Lakers this past offseason, added 13 points and 8 rebounds of his own. These combined efforts led to a 126-117 victory in favor of LA.

Kobe Bryant and Spike Lee are both Academy Award winners

The 18-time All-Star retired from the sport on April 13th, 2016 after a career spanning 20 years. In his illustrous career, he won five NBA Championships, two scoring titles, two Finals MVPs, and four All-Star MVPs. However, retirement did not stop him from pursuing greatness.

In 2018, Bryant won an Academy Award for his Animated Short titled Dear Basketball. The film, based on a poem of his, depicts his love for the game and his subsequent rise to greatness. The Short provided a unique and heartfelt experience, truly deserving of the award.

Spike Lee, on the other hand, won his first and only Academy Award a year later in 2019. BlacKkKlansman, released in 208, was nominated in six categories and won the award for Best Adapted Screenplay.

