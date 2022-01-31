Watch: NCAA star Jaden Ivey hits game winner vs Ohio State, Ja Morant takes notice to appreciate it

Jaden Ivey and the Purdue Boilermakers continue to make noise in the college basketball world. After an impressive victory last week over Iowa, Purdue was getting ready for a tough showdown at home against the 16th ranked Ohio State Buckeyes. Ohio State is another team that has been on the rise, as the team has been a force on the court this year behind veteran forward E.J. Liddell.

The college basketball world has seen a number of teams this year cement themselves as potential championship contenders. Purdue continues to be a team that looks to have a chance for a deep tournament run in March Madness, and sophomore guard Jaden Ivey has been the engine that makes the team go.

Heading into the final minutes of yesterday's game against Ohio State, Purdue found itself tied during one of its final possessions. That's when Ivey took over and had basketball fans buzzing with his eventual game-winning three-pointer to give Purdue a narrow victory by a final score of 81-78.

Purdue sophmore Jaden Ivey get's the respect from Ja Morant

Purdue guard Jaden Ivey after his game-winner against Ohio State

Purdue sophomore guard Jaden Ivey has continued to get the attention of basketball fans around the world with his sensational play this year. After announcing he would return to the Boilermakers for his sophomore season, Ivey was quickly trending as a potential breakout candidate in the college basketball world.

The 6'4" electric guard has dazzled the basketball world with his impressive combination of quickness and athleticism on the court. It's even gotten the attention of Memphis Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant, who took to Twitter to pay his respects to the performance of the 19-year-old guard.

Ivey has been one of the major reasons why Purdue continues to be a popular pick to make a serious run at a potential NCAA championship. He went on to finish the game against Ohio State with 21 points, three rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes of action.

Purdue came into the game ranked sixth in the country, but they continue to find themselves climbing up the national standings. The Boilermakers find themselves with an overall record of 18-3 this year, including an impressive three-game winning streak. So far this year, Ivey is averaging 16.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 48.5% from the field and 44.2% from downtown.

He's also gotten the attention of NBA scouts, as the lethal guard is trending towards becoming a Top-five selection in the 2022 NBA Draft.

