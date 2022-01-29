Watch: NCAA star and potential top-5 draft pick Chet Holmgren continues to shine, posts stellar shooting stats

The Gonzaga Bulldogs have impressed during the college basketball season, and freshman big man Chet Holmgren has elevated his game in the process.

After entering the season as a favorite to be the first overall selection in the 2022 NBA draft, Holmgren showed some struggles with his outside shot. The freshman has been a dominant force on defense, but fans were waiting to see if Holmgren's offensive game could come around.

After tough losses to the Duke Blue Devils and Alabama Crimson Tide, Gonzaga (16-2) has started to find its groove again and looks like a potential NCAA title contender. The Bulldogs are ranked second in the country.

Mike Schmitz @Mike_Schmitz After scoring 21 PTS on just 8 FGA vs LMU last night, Chet Holmgren is now up to 74% from 2 + 43% from 3, ranking 3rd in the NCAA in true shooting %. Changing everything around the rim. Gonzaga ranks 5th in the country in 2-point defense in large part due to Holmgren’s presence. After scoring 21 PTS on just 8 FGA vs LMU last night, Chet Holmgren is now up to 74% from 2 + 43% from 3, ranking 3rd in the NCAA in true shooting %. Changing everything around the rim. Gonzaga ranks 5th in the country in 2-point defense in large part due to Holmgren’s presence. https://t.co/0GZYkOnISD

Chet Holmgren finding his groove for the Gonzaga Bulldogs

Gonzaga freshman Chet Holmgren has started to thrive.

There was plenty of anticipation when Gonzaga freshman Chet Holmgren first stepped on campus. Listed at 7-foot, 195 pounds, Holmgren immediately stands out with his thin frame. But he has become a defensive force with his awareness and lethal shot-blocking ability.

Holmgren is averaging 14.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 63.2%, including 43.1% from 3-point range.

Holmgren has put up impressive numbers, especially for blocking shots. But his recent stretch of games is should get the attention of NBA scouts. In his last seven games, Holmgren has been a lethal threat from outside. He averaged 16.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 64.9%, with an eye-opening 57.1% from downtown, during that stretch.

After players like Duke's Paolo Banchero and Auburn Tigers freshman Jabari Smith Jr. have impressed, Holmgren is starting to rise to show fans why he was a preseason favorite to be the No. 1 pick.

Gonzaga is riding a nine-game winning streak.

Holmgren starred for Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He led the school to four state titles. After his senior season, he reeled in several national awards. He was named the Gatorade National Player of the Year, the Naismith Prep Player of the Year and the Morgan Wootten National Player of the Year.

His father, Dave, is also a 7-footer. Dave Holmgren played for the University of Minnesota in the 1980s.

Gonzaga finished as the NCAA men's basketball national runner-up in 2017 and 2021. The school has surged on the national stage since 1999. The Bulldogs have made 11 Sweet 16 appearances and eight Elite Eight appearances since 1999.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein