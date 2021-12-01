Watch: Nikola Jokic parties in a Miami club surrounded by 'MVP' banners and "You're a legend" chants, enjoys the Serbian national anthem with the crowd

It didn't take long for Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic to make his presence felt. After being sidelined with a previous wrist injury, the Nuggets big man returned to the court Monday night and proceeded to put on a show against the Miami Heat. Jokic finished with 24 points, 15 rebounds and 7 assists in 32 minutes, as the Nuggets picked up their first victory in their last seven games.

It was obvious that Nikola Jokic was happy to return to the court, but the fun didn't stop there. After the game against the Heat, Jokic took to the Miami nightlife to continue the celebration alongside his brothers. It was clear the club Jokic was attending was thrilled to have him there. At one point during the night, the DJ even played the Serbian national anthem, which is the home country of Jokic.

Leading up to the game against the Miami Heat, it wasn't guaranteed Nikola Jokic would play. He had been sidelined for the last couple of games with a wrist injury, and the hope that Jokic would return as soon as possible.

After a previous encounter between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat, which led to an eventual ejection and suspension for Jokic, it seemed as if the game was going to mean a little extra to the former league MVP. Jokic even had a unique cheering section, as his brothers were reportedly in attendance and sat behind the Nuggets bench.

Nikola Jokic and his brothers share a close relationship, as they are often seen attending Nuggets games, including last year's playoffs series against the Phoenix Suns.

After an in-game scuffle between Jokic and Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris, the Jokic brothers took to social media to call out Morris for going after their brother. The account has since been deleted, but it was clear the brothers weren't going to miss the upcoming game against the Miami Heat.

For a Denver Nuggets team that has been dealing with a number of injuries lately, it was a sigh of relief to get their superstar back in the starting lineup.

After picking up a big road win against the Miami Heat, the Nuggets will now look to get back on track and put together a stretch of victories to try to climb the standings in the Western Conference. The Nuggets will face the Orlando Magic tomorrow before a challenging slate of road games, including showdowns against the New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls.

