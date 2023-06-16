Watch- Nuggets Rookie Christian Braun is on bartender duties as he pours fans Tequilla shots after the parade 

On June 15th, the Denver Nuggets celebrated their championship victory with a parade in the city. Numerous videos surfaced on social media, capturing the joyous moments of the Nuggets players mingling with fans, indulging in beers, and reveling in their historic triumph.

However, it was Christian Braun who seemed to be enjoying the social aspect of the celebrations the most. Upon the completion of the parade, Braun continued to party with Denver fans, even taking it upon himself to pour them some shots directly into their mouths.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp Christian Braun was pouring Nuggets fans tequila shots after the parade 🥃



(via jacksons__lodo/IG) Christian Braun was pouring Nuggets fans tequila shots after the parade 🥃(via jacksons__lodo/IG) https://t.co/bUanK5wroJ

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With a replica WWE championship belt strapped around his waist, Braun could be seen behind a bar, cheerfully serving tequila shots to enthusiastic supporters. The video footage showcased the fans cheering and relishing the opportunity to engage with one of their championship-winning players.

For Christian Braun, this was the perfect end to a dream rookie season. The Denver Nuggets selected Braun with the 21st pick in the 2022 NBA draft, and he quickly cemented a role for himself within the Denver Nuggets rotation.

In 76 regular-season games, Christian Braun produced 4.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 0.8 assists while shooting 49.5% from the field and 35.4% from deep. During the playoffs, Braun maintained his role within the rotation, playing 19 games and helping out with 3.2 points and 2.1 rebounds per game while shooting 53.3% from the field.

Despite his young age, Christian Braun certainly isn't lacking in confidence, as he strutted around the bar shirtless. However, when you've just won an NBA Championship, confidence isn't going to be much of a problem.

Mike Malone expects Bruce Brown to remain in Denver

During the June 15 parade, Denver Nuggets head coach Mike Malone addressed fans' concerns regarding the future of Bruce Brown. During a speech, Malone roared that the Nuggets will be 'running it back.'

Alex 👋 @Dubs408 Mike Malone says Bruce Brown is staying and they "running this shit back" Mike Malone says Bruce Brown is staying and they "running this shit back" 🔥🔥 https://t.co/V11L7e1ZM5

“Is Brucey B going anywhere?" Malone said. "Hell no! Hell no! Hellll nooo! Hey, we running this sh*t back. We running this sh*t back. Get loud! Get loud!”

Bruce Brown has a player option on his contract for the upcoming season, yet his is likely to decline that option to become an unrestricted free agent. By declining his player option, Brown is likely to receive an increase on his current $6.8 million while also securing a longer-term deal.

Having played a significant role in the Denver Nuggets championship, it would make sense for the front office to tie Brown down to a multi-year deal during the summer. During a June 13 interview with Mike Singer of the Denver Post, Bruce Brown reiterated his desire to remain with the Nuggets moving forward.

"I want to stay," Brown said. "Look at us. Celebrating the Finals, winning the Finals. This is what you come to the NBA for, to win at the highest level."

Bruce Brown participated in 80 regular-season games for the Nuggets, averaging 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 54.8% from two-point range and 35.8% from deep. During the post-season, Bruce Brown played in 20 games, providing 12 points, 4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.1 steals, shooting 60.5% from two and 31.6% from three.

Now, the only question is how much the Denver Nuggets are going to pay Brown to keep him with the franchise for the foreseeable future.

Poll : 0 votes