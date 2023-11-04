WATCH: Savannah James once hilariously refused to join LeBron James' 'Taco Tuesday' takeover with Anthony Davis

LeBron James is the ultimate "Taco Tuesday" enthusiast. For years, the Los Angeles Lakers star has made it no secret that he loves a good "Taco Tuesday" celebration and has shared many of his Tuesday meals with the internet. His first-ever video on it was shared online four years ago and features his family, as well as his Lakers teammate Anthony Davis.

One person in the video was not having all the fun at the table - LeBron's wife, Savannah James. But regardless of her not feeling the need to celebrate the occasion, she smiled while everyone else belted out.

"It's Taco Tuesdayyyyyyy!"

"How do you guys love my t-shirt? It's Tuesday somewhere. So you know what that means? It's Taco Tuesdayyyy!"

LeBron enthusiastically went around the table, asking everyone what day it was. Everyone gave their best impression of 'King James' announcing "It's Taco Tuesday" except for one person, Savannah. She hilariously appeared to have enough of her husband's antics and shook her head and put her hand up as to hint to keep it moving.

LeBron James has some history of loving "Taco Tuesday"

There's a string of videos online to prove LeBron's love for some delicious tacos and how much he enjoys dragging his family and friends along for the ride.

In another video on YouTube titled "LeBron James Celebrates Taco Tuesday With Everybody!" Savannah seemed to have similar thoughts on her husband's over-the-top celebration for some tacos on a Tuesday.

This time, she hid in a blanket in the hopes of being passed over as he went around the room once again, asking everyone what day it was. She was almost in the clear, but he kept pressing her to join in on the fun.

LeBron James loves "Taco Tuesday"

LeBron loves a good taco celebration so much that he tried to get the phrase "Taco Tuesday" trademarked back in 2019, but to no avail. The United States Patent and Trademark Office turned down the NBA star's attempt to trademark the phrase, stating that it was:

"A commonplace term, message or expression widely used by a variety of sources that merely conveys an ordinary, familiar, well-recognized concept or sentiment."

Earlier this year, LeBron joined forces with fast food giant Taco Bell to support their efforts to cancel the "Taco Tuesday" trademark registrations so that small businesses, food trucks and taco lovers can freely use the term in an effort for everyone to benefit from the Tuesday celebrations.

The Lakers star said:

"Taco Tuesday is a tradition that everyone should be able to celebrate. All restaurants, all families, all businesses – everybody. Tuesdays’ create opportunities that bring people together in so many ways, and it’s a celebration that nobody should own."

Taco Bell started an online petition in the hopes of freeing the term "Taco Tuesday" from the trademark. LeBron James supports the cause 100 percent.