Watch: Snoop Dogg shares throwback video of him gifting Kobe Bryant a customized LA Lakers-themed car

LA Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant was one of the most beloved personalities in Southern California during his career. Bryant played his entire 20-season career with the Lakers and brought five NBA championships to the organization.

Throughout his illustrious career, Bryant formed friendships with celebrities who shared an interest in the team and his fame. One of those friends was music artist Snoop Dogg, who has always been a "die-hard" fan of his hometown Lakers.

Before his retirement, Bryant made it known the 2015-16 season would be his last. After Bryant retired, Snoop Dogg paid tribute to Bryant's career, gifting him a custom Pontiac car as a token of his appreciation. On Thursday, Snoop Dogg took to Instagram to share the memorable moment once again.

Kobe Bryant was a Lakers legend on and off the court

LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant

Although Kobe Bryant tragically died in 2020, it's clear he's still on the mind of fans around the world. Snoop Dogg has been a passionate fan over the years when it comes to the LA Lakers, and his Instagram post was a tribute to the late legend. The Lakers guard was known as one of the best players to ever play the game and his death affected fans all over the world.

Kobe Highlights & Motivation @kobehighlight One minute of Kobe Bryant with the legendary footwork and shot making One minute of Kobe Bryant with the legendary footwork and shot making 👀 https://t.co/aicXic8NQc

Bryant was known for his greatness on the court as well as someone who stayed close to his community by creating relationships off the court.

Bryant will go down as one of the greatest Lakers, and there's no doubt his legacy will continue to live on for years.

The storied franchise continues to have some of the most passionate and loyal fans in the world, and Bryant left an impact on all of them. Bryant was recently named to the Hall of Fame and finished his career with averages of 25.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.

Bryant is also a member of the NBA's 75th anniversary team. He was an 18-time All-Star and 12-time All-Defensive team selection. He was an NBA Finals MVP twice, and he also led the league in scoring twice. He was the MVP in 2007-08.

Also Read Article Continues below

Bryant is the son of Joe "Jelly Bean" Bryant, who played for three franchises in eight seasons in the NBA. The Golden State Warriors selected Joe Bryant with the No. 14 pick in 1975. Joe Bryant also played professionally overseas, including Italy, and he coached in the WNBA, college and internationally.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein