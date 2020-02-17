Watch: Stephen Curry reacts to Giannis' controversial block on LeBron James

69th NBA All-Star Game

The NBA All-Star Game 2020 was filled with plenty of iconic and thrilling moves by the superstars. Team LeBron was declared victorious after they marginally defeated Team Giannis by the score of 157-155.

We had a lot of breathtaking moments in perhaps one the best All-Star games, and Giannis' block on LeBron James at the rim was one of them.

Check out the video of the play below

Although the shot was declared goaltending, it was a very close call, and ignited a debate around the NBA world. The most recent reaction on the play comes from none other than Stephen Curry.

Curry was enjoying the All-Stars at home just like the rest of us. And now, a video of his reaction has been shared by his wife, Ayesha Curry.

In the video, Curry is seen saying that the shot was not goaltending, and was asking the team to review it.

Check out the video below:

Steph was all of us watching the All-Star Game 😂 (via @ayeshacurry) pic.twitter.com/xTAeUaxSsu — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 17, 2020

Curry missed what could have been his seventh straight All-Star appearance. He has been away from the game for a while due to a serious hand injury.

But according to the latest reports, Curry's recovery is going well and his fitness is improving quicker than expected. So if everything goes as anticipated, we might see him hit the court again this season.