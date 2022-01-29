Watch: Throwback to Dwyane Wade going superhuman with 2 acrobatic passes on a fastbreak, on this day 13 years ago

Dwyane Wade retired as one of the best shooting guards in NBA history. Throughout his illustrious career as a champion and scorer, one of his best skills that often got overlooked was his ability as a passer. Thirteen years ago on this date, with the Miami Heat, Wade showed that off twice, both times turning a simple steal into a transition with an incredible pass.

NBA History @NBAHistory #NBA75 On this day in 2009... D-Wade throws not 1, but 2 acrobatic passes on the Miami Heat fastbreak! #NBAVault On this day in 2009... D-Wade throws not 1, but 2 acrobatic passes on the Miami Heat fastbreak! #NBAVault #NBA75 https://t.co/7SIWNb1m8X

The three-time NBA champion retired after 16 seasons, averaging 22 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. Even though he never won a regular-season MVP, he won the 2006 Finals MVP and a scoring title in 2008-09. Wade was also a tenacious defender, as you can see in the clip above, creating turnovers leading to his two incredible passes.

It's easy to assume Wade was at his best when he was joined in South Beach by LeBron James and Chris Bosh. But before his two friends and All-Stars arrived, he had already made a name for himself. Wade’s best statistical years were before the two stars joined him in the 2010 offseason.

Not including his rookie season, the Heat offense ran through Wade, scoring 26.8 points and dishing out seven assists per game from 2005-10. Wade, on his own, was able to be a constant scoring threat while also being a solid creator and passer.

When James and Bosh joined him, his stats dipped a lot over those four seasons scoring 22.2 points and only 4.7 assists. But that's the price of making it to four straight NBA Finals because of a star-studded roster.

When James returned to Cleveland, Wade was 33 years old, reaching the end of his prime, and never returned to his pre-James era play.

Dwyane Wade has multiple career highlight passes

Dwyane Wade (right) in his final season with the Miami Heat and friend LeBron James (left) on the LA Lakers

Dwyane Wade had a career of highlight passes, and even though he saw an assists average decrease while playing with James, his highlights did not. The two played as if they almost had the same mind, making sense as they were friends off the court.

Their friendship from being in the same draft class in 2003 was a big reason James joined Wade on the Heat, the same thing with Bosh. The two completed multiple no-look stunning alley-oops and behind-the-back passes.

This Day In Sports Clips @TDISportsClips December 6, 2010: AP photographer Morry Gash ( @morryg ) snaps famous photo of LeBron James finishing a dunk after no-look pass from Dwyane Wade during an 88-78 Heat win over the Bucks in Milwaukee. December 6, 2010: AP photographer Morry Gash (@morryg) snaps famous photo of LeBron James finishing a dunk after no-look pass from Dwyane Wade during an 88-78 Heat win over the Bucks in Milwaukee. https://t.co/VfKmTgxfag

No pass is more famous than Wade and James' no-look run-away pass. The iconic picture of Wade running away from the play with his arms up in the air has been imprinted into the minds of every NBA fan.

Wade was an all-time great shooting guard, and that was capped off by his ability to score and create and his eye for the highlight pass few could make.

