Watch: Tracy McGrady pulverizes Spurs defense with 13 points in 33 seconds in 2004

Tracy McGrady is a seven-time NBA All-Star, who was listed on the All-NBA team on seven different occasions, and is a two-time NBA scoring champion.

Perhaps, McGrady's most impressive scoring display came against the San Antonio Spurs on December 9, 2004 when he dropped 13 points in 33 seconds as a Houston Rockets player to win the game 81-80.

The player's display of scoring in this particular game left everyone in the area stunned. It is one of the most iconic moments in basketball history and is constantly referred to when any team in the NBA makes a late comeback win.

Let's take a look at McGrady's impressive scoring below:

McGracy had accomplished the unthinkable in 33 seconds and the faces of Gregg Popovich and his Spurs players, when the buzzer went off, were a sight to witness.

Here is what McGrady had to say after the game:

"Just trying to do anything possible to get a shot up. And, it's situations like that, the best player gotta step up and try to make plays. And, shots were falling for me at the end. I don't know how I got them off...you know, my will just took over and was knocking down shots for me."

He continued:

"That's what gave me confidence when I knocked down that 4 point play. That's what gave me confidence...I've never been a part of anything like this, so you gotta excuse me."

It seems that even Tracy McGrady was shocked by his own performance and was having a tough time breaking it down for the media interview.

"Ah, sh*t, it's destiny for us to win this game." - Tracy McGrady reflects on scoring 13 points in 33 seconds

Recently, Tracy McGrady reflected on his epic scoring outburst on The Pivot Podcast and had this to say about his 13 points in 33 seconds performance:

"Man, you know, one thing about great players is just the unknown... You don't know if you're going to have moments like that... Going back to that game, I was struggling in the beginning. So I was struggling shooting the ball throughout the game. But that last minute of the game, something just clicked. It was just the will to take over."

McGrady continued:

"Once I hit that first three and that second three, it was a four-point play, I knew it was over... To get Tim Duncan up off his feet, to land on me, and I still get the shot off and it goes in? Ah, sh*t, it's destiny for us to win this game. If you go back and look at the last play, when they threw the ball into their player, he tripped and fell. No one touched it, and the ball rolls to me. Basketball Gods is talking tonight. So I'm dribbling the ball, head down, get to my spot, pop. Game over."

There is no doubt that McGrady is one of the most elite scorers in NBA history. However, this is definitely a performance that puts him in a league of his own. He just happened to get into a groove in that last minute that few basketball players ever touch.

