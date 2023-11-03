Watch: Victor Wembanyama's sister Eve's hilarious Halloween outfit makes her unrecognizable

Victor Wembanyama's sister appears to have claimed from her brother the title for the best Halloween costume this year. Eve Wembanyama took to social media to reveal that she dressed up as her brother for the occasion.

Victor gained widespread attention on social media for his Halloween costume as Slenderman, a tall, slender figure with a blank white face and head, clad in a fitting black suit that complemented his physique well.

But Eve has one-upped her brother by dressing up as him.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Eve's Halloween costume was simple. She wore a mustache made of makeup, and her hair was styled to mimic her brother's buzzcut.

To complete the look, she donned her brother's Spurs jersey.

Expand Tweet

“Who won Halloween now?” she wrote in one of the captions of her Instagram story.

“Here to scare the whole NBA,” she wrote in another.

The siblings were also spotted creating an adorable Halloween-themed TikTok video, both dressed as the 2023 No. 1 overall pick.

Who is Eve, Victor Wembanyama’s sister?

Victor Wembanyama's sister, Eve, first went viral on draft night for her striking appearance at the family table.

Expand Tweet

Unbeknownst to some, Victor Wembanyama's sister is also involved in basketball. At 21 years old, Eve has carved out a basketball career of her own.

She has represented France in various three-on-three basketball events and has been a part of the LDLC ASVEL Feminin club in the EuroLeague Women League.

While she may not have the towering height of her 7-foot-4 brother, she still possesses significant basketball height at 6-1.

Eve also gained widespread attention when she attended her brother's NBA debut, sporting a perfect Texas-themed outfit that included a black cowboy hat.

Expand Tweet

The Wembanyama family includes another sibling, Oscar, who is also making a name for himself in the sport. Oscar, who stands at 6-7, made his debut in 2020 for Nanterre's U-15 team, the same team his brother Victor once played for. He later signed with ASVEL in 2022.

The Wembanyama siblings have inherited their athletic prowess from their parents, Felix Wembanyama and Elodie de Fautereau. Felix is a former track and field athlete, while Elodie pursued a career as both a professional basketball player and a coach.

In his first four games with the Spurs (2-2), Victor Wembanyama averaged 16.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game.