Watch: "We’re baaaaaaack!!"- LeBron James debuts the teaser for Season 5 of 'The Shop'

LeBron James has always explored the world outside basketball with his involvement in entertainment, movies and sports management. He remains one of the most bankable NBA players as he offers companies very high value.

Among his projects is HBO's talk show, "The Shop," in which he stars alongside friend and business partner Maverick Carter and invited guests. They highlight and dissect issues seated in a barbershop, taking their inspiration from barbershop conversations.

The series first aired on HBO on Aug. 28, 2018, and has run for four seasons with 17 episodes. The production has featured guest appearances from a wide range of individuals from all works of life. This includes popular rapper Snoop Dogg, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, NFL receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and Grammy award-winning rapper Drake.

The fifth season is set to begin, as announced by LeBron James via Instagram. The new season is set to air March 4 on the "Uninterrupted" YouTube page.

LeBron James announcing the premiere of the fifth season of his American Talk Show, "The Shop"

Enter caption Enter caption LeBron James of the LA Lakers reacts during the national anthem before a game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday in Los Angeles, California.

LeBron James has announced the return of the Emmy Award-winning show "The Shop," which he hosts and doubles as the executive producer. The show was created by Paul Rivera, who also created the TV show "More Than an Athlete" and is exclusive to the "Uninterrupted" YouTube page.

The fifth season starts on March 4. The premiere will feature award-winning writer, director and rapper Donald Glover, Colombian rapper J Balvin, writer/actress Quinta Brunson and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Having been a successful show with 17 episodes over four seasons, the fitth season is coming with much anticipation and an established audience. The most memorable episode featured President Barack Obama as a special guest. It was the 11th episode (in Season 3), on Oct. 30, 2020.

James is in his 19th season with the LA Lakers. He has 36,612 career points, which ranks third all-time. He is closing in on surpassing Karl Malone (36,928), who is second. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar holds the record with 38,387 points. Malone (19 seasons) and Abdul-Jabbar (20 seasons) played their final seasons with the Lakers.

sons with the Lakers.

sons with the Lakers.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein