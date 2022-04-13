Watch: "Weak-assed Clippers, beat they motherf**ing a**; F**k outta here" - Patrick Beverley goes on an epic rant on social media after Wolves best LA Clippers in Play-In game

The LA Clippers may have just regretted their decision not to re-sign Patrick Beverley after the fiery Minnesota Timberwolves point guard wreaked havoc on his former team. “Pat Bev” finished with seven points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals, the last of which sealed the Timberwolves’ big NBA play-in win.

The raw numbers don’t do justice to the impact Patrick Beverley had on this game. His influence and presence throughout the season has been almost the most underrated part of the Minnesota Timberwolves' impressive season.

Following the big win, an adrenaline-pumped “Pat Bev” just tore the LA Clippers to bits with this unfiltered rant:

“I told you we were going to the playoffs. Ain’t nobody believed me. Weak-a**ed Clippers. Beat they motherf*****g a**. F*** outta here. F*** outta here!

Patrick Beverley played a chip on his shoulder the whole season, particularly with the matchup against the LA Clippers for a postseason berth. An emotional “Pat Bev” couldn’t hide his raw feelings as he unabashedly cried as he walked off the court and towards the tunnel of the Target Center.

The 33-year-old defensive ace’s fingerprints were all over the game tonight. He made arguably the biggest play of the night when he stripped Reggie Jackson with about 25 seconds left in the game and the Wolves leading by six. The in-your-face swipe took the air out of the Clippers and pushed Beverley to a frenzied celebration in front of Clippers team owner Steve Ballmer.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



His mom rocking the "I Pat Bev" shirt 🤣 PAT BEV WITH THE STEAL TO SEAL ITHis mom rocking the "IPat Bev" shirt 🤣 PAT BEV WITH THE STEAL TO SEAL IT 😤His mom rocking the "I ❤️ Pat Bev" shirt 🤣 https://t.co/cnPxVr7LUE

After a three-year absence, the Timberwolves are back into the postseason with a lot of help from a guard that the LA Clippers practically pushed out the door.

Patrick Beverley will be crucial versus Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant against "Pat Bev" will be the matchup to keep an eye on in the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies series. [Photo: Grizzly Bear Blues]

Patrick Beverley is bringing his WWE-like act to the postseason with a very tasty series against the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies. Leading the emerging Western Conference power is All-Star point guard Ja Morant.

Memphis’ surprising run this season has been predicated on a gigantic leap from the team’s 22-year-old franchise player. Morant rose from being an All-Star snub last year to likely making the All-NBA team. He brings the kind of talent, leadership and “it” factor that is reserved for names like LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant.

SportsMuse @SportsMuse1 Ja Morant averages in his career against Patrick Beverley:



19pts

6.3assits

4.1 rebounds

8 game span



This season in 4 games



20pts

6.5 assits

5.5 rebounds



He had 33/6/8 in 1 game



Memphis was 2-2 this season against Minnesota



🍿 Ja Morant averages in his career against Patrick Beverley:19pts6.3assits4.1 rebounds8 game spanThis season in 4 games20pts6.5 assits5.5 reboundsHe had 33/6/8 in 1 gameMemphis was 2-2 this season against Minnesota 🍿 https://t.co/wIPXYsZMLs

Stopping Morant will fall on the tried and tested Minnesota Timberwolves' lead defensive stopper who just chewed the LA Clippers on social media.

