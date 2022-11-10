Watch: When LeBron James’ wife Savannah James smacked his phone out of his hands after he kept talking about his clothes

Back in August , LeBron James’ wife, Savannah James, made headlines for her reaction to LeBron filming her unannounced. Savannah first asked LeBron about their plans to renew their wedding vows. However, LeBron was preoccupied with taking a video of his new tracksuit.

“What are we doing about this vow renewal? Is it happening or no?" Savannah can be heard saying in the background.

“What are we doing about what?” LeBron replied as he flipped the camera to show the bottom half of his tracksuit.

“We can do whatever you want,” LeBron continued as he kept filming himself.

“Why?” Savannah replied.

“Because you’re the best,” LeBron said as he laughed and Savannah rolled her eyes.

“Don’t post it. Are you on (Instagram) Live? Don’t put me on there” Savannah then said.

“I’m not live, I was showing my sweatsuit, but you want to talk about vows so we can do whatever you want. I would love to do our vows,” LeBron said sarcastically.

LeBron James’ wife then appeared to sense the sarcasm in LeBron’s voice and decided she was done with the conversation:

"Are you recording?" Savannah said as she smacked the phone out of LeBron's hands.

Bronupdates @Bronupdates LeBron and Savannah are hilarious! LeBron and Savannah are hilarious! 😭 https://t.co/DJfeZMhslj

It was a playful interaction between the long-time couple. It couldn’t have been too serious considering LeBron later posted it on social media. Nonetheless, LeBron James’ wife still showed him that she wasn’t messing around when it came to their wedding vows.

LeBron James’ wife's strong relationship with her husband

LeBron James and Savannah James

LeBron James’ wife, Savannah James, is known to be much more quiet and reserved than LeBron. However, she has started to step in the spotlight more in recent years. In doing so, she has shown how she puts up with LeBron’s goofiness.

LeBron is fully aware of how much he jokingly annoys Savannah as well. It appears he might also be used to dodging her slaps. Last month, LeBron jokingly shared a video on Twitter that shows a husband annoying his wife. The wife then tries to slap the husband multiple times, but he dodges all her hits as he has choreographed his wife's reactions.

“I swear that me with Vannah!” LeBron tweeted with a series of laughing emojis.

It's playful moments like these that have strengthened Savannah and LeBron’s relationship over the years. The couple have reportedly been together since high school in 2002. Based on their public interactions, it appears their relationship is as strong as ever.

Also read: Looking at LeBron James' wife Savannah James' professional career and businesses she's involved in

And this: How did LeBron James' wife meet the NBA superstar: All you need to know

Poll : 0 votes