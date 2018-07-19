Way-too-early 2018-2019 NCAA basketball rankings (#25 through #21)
#25. Indiana Hoosiers
The Indiana Hoosiers have struggled in the past few years, but with Romeo Langford, the #1 shooting guard in the 2018 class and five-star recruit from New Albany High School, going to Indiana for the 2018-2019 season, things are looking up. The Hoosiers also have a few more talented freshmen coming in to help lead the team, including Jerome Hunter, Robert Phinisee, Damezi Anderson, and Jake Forrester.
#24. TCU Horned Frogs
The TCU Horned Frogs are back and ready to take a deep run in the NCAA tourney after losing to the Syracuse Orange in the first round in the NCAA tournament this past year. TCU are ready to get back in the action, and with their star point guard Jaylen Fisher returning from a knee injury, the Horned Frogs could go far.
#23. LSU Tigers
The LSU Tigers are a young team with a lot of great talent from players such as Tremont Waters, the stud sophomore who is set to get a lot better over the next few months of the offseason. When LSU gets to conference play, the SEC will need to look out for him. Plus, with all of the other young talent they have coming in, they will be a force to be reckoned with.
#22. Florida State Seminoles
With an amazing Elite Eight run from the Florida State Seminoles this past season, which included an impressive victory over the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the Sweet Sixteen, Florida State will have a lot to live up to this season, but not to fear, as young star Terance Mann, who averaged 12.6 points per game this past season, will be returning to help the team get on another pathway to success.
#21. Purdue Boilermakers
With Carsen Edwards, the star guard who is returning for his junior year, things are looking up for the Purdue Boilermakers. After their heartbreaking loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Sweet Sixteen this past season, the Boilermakers will continue to work to improve.