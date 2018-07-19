Way-too-early 2018-2019 NCAA basketball rankings (#25 through #21)

Chase Hudson FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 28 // 19 Jul 2018, 10:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Texas Tech v Purdue

#25. Indiana Hoosiers

The Indiana Hoosiers have struggled in the past few years, but with Romeo Langford, the #1 shooting guard in the 2018 class and five-star recruit from New Albany High School, going to Indiana for the 2018-2019 season, things are looking up. The Hoosiers also have a few more talented freshmen coming in to help lead the team, including Jerome Hunter, Robert Phinisee, Damezi Anderson, and Jake Forrester.

#24. TCU Horned Frogs

The TCU Horned Frogs are back and ready to take a deep run in the NCAA tourney after losing to the Syracuse Orange in the first round in the NCAA tournament this past year. TCU are ready to get back in the action, and with their star point guard Jaylen Fisher returning from a knee injury, the Horned Frogs could go far.

#23. LSU Tigers

The LSU Tigers are a young team with a lot of great talent from players such as Tremont Waters, the stud sophomore who is set to get a lot better over the next few months of the offseason. When LSU gets to conference play, the SEC will need to look out for him. Plus, with all of the other young talent they have coming in, they will be a force to be reckoned with.

#22. Florida State Seminoles

With an amazing Elite Eight run from the Florida State Seminoles this past season, which included an impressive victory over the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the Sweet Sixteen, Florida State will have a lot to live up to this season, but not to fear, as young star Terance Mann, who averaged 12.6 points per game this past season, will be returning to help the team get on another pathway to success.

#21. Purdue Boilermakers

With Carsen Edwards, the star guard who is returning for his junior year, things are looking up for the Purdue Boilermakers. After their heartbreaking loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Sweet Sixteen this past season, the Boilermakers will continue to work to improve.