Way Too Early NBA Awards Predictions

We're only 10 days into the fresh NBA season but already, players have been making strong impressions, and predictions are already flying around about who will win which award.

Here are some way too early predictions:

Most Improved Player of the Year: Zach LaVine - Chicago Bulls

Coming off a season where LaVine missed 58 games due to injury, he has come back strong trying to prove himself once again, and he’s started off well. Averaging 32.3 PPG on 57.1% shooting compared to his last 3 seasons where he only averaged 16.5 PPG on 43.1% shooting is already a drastic improvement to his game.

We can definitely see him averaging 25+ PPG throughout the rest of the season.

Sixth Man of the Year: Julius Randle - New Orleans Pelicans

During the offseason, power forward Julius Randle signed a 2 year, $18 million deal with the New Orleans Pelicans. With the Pelicans already having arguably the best power forward in the league in Anthony Davis, it's no surprise Randle is coming off the bench. After the Pelicans' first 3 games, he’s already averaging 18.7 PPG and 9 RPG in just 23.3 minutes.

Coach of the Year: Brad Stevens - Boston Celtics

With how stacked the Celtics roster is mixed with how weak the Eastern Conference is, it's hard to see the Celtics not winning 60+ games and having a very strong playoff push. All thanks to Head Coach, Brad Stevens.

Defensive Player of the Year: Kawhi Leonard - Toronto Raptors

Whenever Kawhi is healthy, he is arguably one of the best defenders in the league. Being traded to Toronto seems to have not affected Leonard at all as he seems to be back to his old self, and the player who has already won two Defensive Player of the Year awards in the past can be expected to win another.

Rookie of the Year: Trae Young - Atlanta Hawks

In the Hawks first 4 games, Trae Young has shined. Currently averaging 21.5 PPG, 7.5 APG and 3.5 RPG he has shown that he has what it takes to be a future all-star in this league. Already getting comparisons to the likes of Steph Curry, Kyrie Irving and even Chris Paul, the sky’s the limit for this young star.

Most Valuable Player: Anthony Davis - New Orleans Pelicans

Davis has had an explosive start to the 2018-19 NBA season, averaging 30.3 PPG (59.3 FG%), 5.8 RPG, 5.8 APG and 3.3 BPG. He’s looking focused on proving to everyone that he is the best player in the league.

New Orleans has had a perfect start to the season so far, leading the league in PPG at 132, leading the league in APG at 31 and being a top 5 team in fewest turnovers, and this all starts from their team leader Anthony Davis. Be prepared for the Pelicans to make a strong push for the rest of the season with Anthony Davis taking over the league.

All-NBA First Team

Guard: Stephen Curry - Golden State Warriors

Guard: James Harden - Houston Rockets

Forward: LeBron James - Los Angeles Lakers

Forward: Anthony Davis - New Orleans Pelicans

Centre: Joel Embiid - Philadelphia 76ers

All-Defensive First Team

Guard: Jrue Holiday - New Orleans Pelicans

Guard: Jimmy Butler - Minnesota Timberwolves

Forward: Kawhi Leonard - Toronto Raptors

Forward: Anthony Davis - New Orleans Pelicans

Centre: Rudy Gobert - Utah Jazz