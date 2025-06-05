Way-too-early starting lineup and roster projection for Team USA vs. Team World 2026 NBA All-Star Game

Adam Silver hinted at introducing the Team USA vs. Team World format in the 2026 NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles, California. The commissioner was open to the change, which has been brought up by fans, analysts and some players over the past few years.

Speaking on FS1's "Breakfast Ball," on Wednesday, Silver opened up about the possibility of a Team USA vs. Team World format in next year's All-Star Game. He cited the NBA's return to NBC, as well as the success of the NHL's "4 Nations Face-Off" format in their All-Star Weekend back in February.

While it hasn't been confirmed or finalized, it's likely happening given the NBA's desperation to revive the interest in their All-Star Game. Let's look at the potential starting lineup and roster for the Team USA vs. Team World matchup.

Team USA vs. Team World Predicted Starting Lineup at the 2026 NBA All-Star Game

Team USA

G - Steph Curry | G - Anthony Edwards | F - LeBron James | F - Kevin Durant | C - Anthony Davis

It's safe to say that LeBron James is returning for his 23rd season, so he's a shoo-in despite his age. Kevin Durant and Steph Curry are also entering the twilight of their careers, but they are still among the most popular players in the NBA.

Anthony Edwards, on the other hand, has been touted as the next face of the league, so he'll likely get his first start in the All-Star Game. One of the weaknesses for Team USA is their lack of size, but as long as Anthony Davis stays healthy, he'll likely get the start.

Team World

G - Luka Doncic | G - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | F - Giannis Antetokounmpo | F - Victor Wembanyama | C - Nikola Jokic

In terms of the current level of talent, Team World's starting five has the edge since four of them are considered Top 5 players today. Luka Doncic had a down season, but is reportedly getting into the best shape of his career.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic are the three finalists for this year's MVP, while Victor Wembanyama could enter the best player in the world conversation next season.

Team USA vs. Team World Rest of the Roster Prediction at the 2026 NBA All-Star Game

Team USA

Tyrese Haliburton

Cade Cunningham

Jaylen Brown

Paolo Banchero

Evan Mobley

Jalen Williams

Devin Booker

Other options for Team USA include Jalen Brunson, Ja Morant, Trae Young, Donovan Mitchell, Bam Adebayo, Chet Holmgren, Zion Williamson and Jaren Jackson Jr.

Team World

Alperen Sengun

Franz Wagner

Karl-Anthony Towns

Pascal Siakam

Joel Embiid

Domantas Sabonis

Ivica Zubac

One of the problems with this format is that most of the top international players are frontcourt players. Josh Giddey, Dyson Daniels, Jamal Murray and Andrew Nembhard could sneak in, but it's something that the NBA would consider.

