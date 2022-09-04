“We both cried together, it was a tough day for us, tough moment” - Magic Johnson on how he and the late Dr. Jerry Buss dealt with him being diagnosed with HIV

The late Dr. Jerry Buss and former LA Lakers superstar Magic Johnson shared a close relationship. The duo entered the NBA together; Buss as a rookie owner and Johnson as a rookie player. Their partnership turned out to be symbiotic and helped them each become successful in their respective careers.

However, their franchise owner-player partnership ended in the most emotional way possible. Johnson contracted HIV before the 1991-92 NBA season. He announced his retirement on November 7th, 1991, one of the toughest situations the Lakers organization faced in their history.

Dr. Jerry Buss was like a father figure and a mentor to Magic Johnson, making the latter's retirement due to HIV a tough pill to swallow for him.

In the fourth episode of Hulu's ten-part docuseries, "Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers," Johnson revealed he and Dr. Buss cried together when they were first informed of his condition.

"Well, we both cried together. It was a tough day for both of us and a tough moment."

Magic Johnson was integral to the LA Lakers' 'Showtime' era dynasty under Dr. Jerry Buss' ownership. His on-court abilities and confident demeanor were instrumental in the Lakers' winning five championships during the 1980s.

Meanwhile, Dr. Buss ensured Johnson was comfortable after arriving at LA. He took care of him like his own son, showed him around, took him to parties, watched football games together and showed tremendous faith in him by picking the 3-time MVP with the #1 pick in the 1979 draft.

Dr. Jerry Buss and the Lakers continued to have a close relationship with Magic Johnson after his retirement

Dr. Jerry Buss took a 19-year-old Magic Johnson under his wing as the duo made their way into the NBA. Buss guided Johnson through different stages of his life, even after the latter's retirement. Buss also helped Johnson become an efficient businessman.

Johnson shed light on their relationship when the late Dr. Buss passed in 2013, saying (via USA Today):

"But he actually became my second father. He actually took me in. He took me to my first USC football game. We went every Saturday that they played at home."

Johnson added:

"He allowed me to look at the books. He took me through the books. That's the reason I'm a businessman today, because of Dr. Buss. He allowed me to buy into the Lakers," Johnson said. "(Next to the championships) ... it was my second greatest moment, owning the Lakers.

"I'm indebted to him. He is a man that touched so many peoples' lives. He allowed me to be one of the Buss boys."

Dr. Jerry Buss had a calming presence in Magic Johnson's life. Even though it was more like a father-son relationship, they seemed like best friends. Fans can watch shows based on the Lakers' history, like HBO's Winning Time and the recently released Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers, if they want to learn about Buss and Johnson's dynamic in depth.

