"We can get this done": Lakers coach JJ Redick holds back tears as he makes major promise to rebuild Palisades rec center

JJ Redick is one of the most important figures in LA basketball as the head coach of the LA Lakers. To nature, however, he is just another mortal, as he, too, suffered the wrath of the wildfires that had the city at a standstill earlier in January. As he made his first visit back to his rented house in the Pacific Palisades, an emotional Redick promised to rebuild the Palisades rec center.

In an article published by the Los Angeles Times on Saturday, Redick spoke about his experience with the wildfire and how the natural disaster that struck LA at the start of the year affected his life. JJ Redick's association with the community and commitment to rehabilitating the Palisades rec center - dubbed the heartbeat of the community in particular - stood out.

"What I think the rec center represented to the community and what it certainly represented in my family, just hopeful that we can get this done in a timely fashion" said JJ Redick, discussing the aftermath of the wildfires and his plans to contribute to the rebuilding of the community, with the Los Angeles Times.

Redick's association with the Palisades Recreation Center goes beyond just being a member of the locality. He coached a youth basketball team at the rec center prior to his stint with the Lakers. In Redick's words, the news of the site burning down hit home the most for the former NBA player, as he believed everyone he knew was "there every day."

LA Strong Sports Foundation partnered with JJ Redick and family to raise $10 million toward community rehabilitation

Per the article, the LA Lakers coach has been at the forefront of efforts to rehabilitate the Palisades, especially the area's community sporting culture. The Redicks and their efforts have assisted the LA Strong Sports Community in raising a considerable amount already, with a goal to raise $50 million, driving the Foundation further.

One of the major storylines associated with the wildfires was JJ Redick and his family losing their home and having to evacuate. Various members of the NBA community showed compassion for the Lakers coach in the wake of a disaster that affected him and his family considerably.

Notable people were Steph Curry, Victor Wembanyama, and Chris Paul's interactions with Redick to help his sons rebuild their precious basketball memorabilia collection, which had also been lost to the fire.

The basketball community united to bring fresh cheer back to JJ Redick and his family after tragedy struck them. Now, the Lakers coach has promised to give back to the community in a heartfelt manner to help them find their feet. The cheers in LA for their head coach are bound to get louder as the Lakers approach the Playoffs in what has been a tough year for the city.

