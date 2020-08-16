"We all have our own families we want to see and be around" LA Lakers star Kyle Kuzma expresses his delight over NBA's guest policy

The Orlando bubble has proved to be a successful experiment for the NBA. In it's recent round of Coronavirus testing, zero NBA players were found to be Covid-19 positive. The regular season recently got concluded and now the qualified teams will be proceeding to the round one of NBA playoffs.

One of the teams headed to the NBA playoffs is the LA Lakers, who finished the regular season as the first seed in the western conference. It is notable that the LA Lakers were unable to qualify for the NBA playoffs last year despite acquiring three- time NBA champion and superstar LeBron James. However, after adding star power forward Anthony Davis from New Orleans Pelicans the LA Lakers are now strong contenders for the NBA championship.

LA Lakers' Kyle Kuzma and Frank Vogel comment on NBA's guest policy

The NBA recently revealed their guest policy, which basically allows the players to invite guests to the Orlando bubble. The policy allows accommodations for up to four people per NBA player along with additional exceptions for children.

The policy also says that the guest must have established prior relationships with players in the bubble and they will have to quarantine both before and after checking in. That will last for seven days, or only three if completed in a team’s home market, followed by a final four inside the bubble.

LA Lakers star forward Kyle Kuzma shared his thoughts on the NBA's guest policy. Kuzma has been in fine form in the NBA bubble. He was quoted saying

"Obviously this is a great experience, they’ve done an unbelievable job of really supervising and managing how the bubble works. They’ve done a great job, but at the same time we’re all human and we all have our own families and loved ones we want to see and be around. It’s good news."

LA Lakers coach Frank Vogel also expressed his thoughts on the matter. Frank Vogel has been the architect in chief of the LA Lakers' success this NBA season. His defensive strategy has turned LA Lakers into one of the best defensive teams in the NBA. He was quoted saying

“Definitely joy and happy for them that they get to see their families,” Vogel said. “I understand the league’s decision. It’s one of those things that’s completely out of our control, so I don’t spend a lot of time thinking about it. For our guys to be able to see our families, I’m very happy for that.”

The LA Lakers will be facing the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round of the NBA playoffs. The Trail Blazers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies in the play-in tournament to secure the final playoff spot. The LA Lakers will need to be wary of Damian Lillard who was chosen as the bubble MVP by the NBA.

