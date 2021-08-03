"We couldn't get a deal done" - Evan Fournier reveals why he left Boston Celtics to join New York Knicks in NBA free agency

After losing veteran point-guard Reggie Bullock to the Dallas Mavericks in free agency, the New York Knicks were reported to have agreed a four-year, $78 million deal with Boston Celtics’ Evan Fournier. The guard is currently participating in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics where France recently beat Italy to set up a semi-final date with Luka Doncic’s Slovenia.

The Boston Celtics had initially acquired Fournier at the March trade deadline in exchange for Jeff Teague and two future second-round picks. They had intentions of re-signing the shooting guard. Boston had the bird rights on the 28-year old but found themselves in a financially delicate position, especially because Evan Fournier was looking for a big four-year deal.

Once the deal with the New York Knicks was signed, Fournier revealed that his first intention was to re-sign with the Celtics, something that he talked to president of basketball operations Brad Stevens about.

Evan Fournier told @Gwashburnglobe that his first intention was to re-sign with Boston.



"That was my priority going into the summer,” he said. “Because I knew the place. I talked to Brad (Stevens) and we couldn’t get a deal done, obviously." https://t.co/faiKk0i4Ev — Boston Globe Sports (@BGlobeSports) August 3, 2021

Evan Fournier reveals why he left Boston Celtics for New York Knicks, says he initially wanted to stay

Evan Fournier was the 20th overall pick for the Denver Nuggets in the 2012 NBA Draft. He was traded to the Orlando Magic after two seasons, a team that he played his best seasons for. After an impressive 2019-20 NBA season in which he averaged 18.5 points, 3.2 assists and 1.1 steals, he followed it up by averaging almost 20 points in the first half of the 2020-21 NBA season.

Evan Fournier is heading to the New York Knicks

Fournier was then acquired by the Boston Celtics with only hours remaining for the March 2021 deadline, had a reasonable impact off the bench and started all of the playoff games due to Jaylen Brown’s absence. Evan Fournier revealed that he wanted to stay, and was enjoying his time with the Boston Celtics:

“That was my priority going into the summer (to stay). Because I knew the place. I talked to Brad (Stevens) and we couldn’t get a deal done, obviously. But I had my options. It wasn’t necessarily Boston only but I was more inclined to sign there because they traded for me and I felt good while I was there. That’s the thing with free agency. It can go both ways," said Fournier.

The Celtics recently acquired Josh Richardson from the Mavericks, reportedly in anticipation of a potential move for Evan Fournier. Additionally, the fact that Fournier was looking for a four-year deal put the Celtics in a delicate position financially. Brad Stevens is reportedly looking to spend big on a high-profile free agent in the coming offseason.

Welcome to New York, Evan.



Fournier's deal will start at $18 million with a team option on the 4th year, and will include some bonuses. pic.twitter.com/N145AGEyoY — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) August 3, 2021

Regardless, Fournier revealed that he wanted to move to the New York Knicks, with one of the biggest attractions being head coach Tom Thibodeau:

“New York has been on my radar for a while now. I’ve always said the New York Knicks are the Knicks. And I’m honestly extremely happy I’ll be there next year. The No. 1 thing was [Coach Tom] Thibodeau, I love a coach like Thibs,” he said.

Fournier is expected to slot in straight into the starting five at the SG position, with the likes of Immanuel Quickley and Elfrid Payton as potential backups, although further moves might be on the New York Knicks radar as well.

