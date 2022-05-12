"We got our a** kicked... you gotta be willing to take it and not hide from it" - Former DPOY sends a resounding message to Memphis Grizzlies crowd after Warriors' blowout loss

The Golden State Warriors had a tough night in the office in the wake of their blowout loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. They now have their lead cut to 3-2 and will take the series back home. Game 5 was a game in which, had they emerged victorious, they would have advanced to the Conference Finals.

In the aftermath of their atrocious defeat to the Grizzlies, Warriors star Draymond Green voiced his opinion to the media. Post-game, in light of the antics, and ruthless energy directed at the team, Green said:

"We got our ass kicked. That’s alright... When you spew it you gotta be willing to take it and not hide from it."

The Grizzlies emerged victorious in splendid fashion in a 'must-win' fixture. They decimated the Warriors, crushing the 'Bay Area' franchise 134-95, leading by as much up to 27 points just at the halfway mark.

The Grizzlies were led by the likes of Jaren Jackson Jr, Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones in the absence of Morant. The trio guided the franchise to a much-needed victory against the Golden State Warriors.

Green went on to add:

"I appreciated the crowd tonight and the energy they brought to the game. If they wanna whoop that trick, we gonna whoop it together."

A 'Game 6' matchup is scheduled next, in what will be another mandatory victory required for the Grizzlies to avoid elimination.

The young Memphis Grizzlies and their fairytale season so far

Memphis Grizzlies v Minnesota Timberwolves - Game Six

The Memphis Grizzlies have constructed one of the best rosters in the NBA today. With 'All-Star' and franchise player Ja Morant at the helm, the Grizzlies have surrounded the young flashy star with the right pieces.

In doing so, the franchise has unleashed an extremely resilient, skilled and tough team who have the potential to dominate the NBA for the decade to come.

The Grizzlies are lucky to have the defensive abilities of Jaren Jackson Jr., and the all-round skillset possessed by Dillon Brooks and the lethal scoring of Desmond Bane. But the Memphis Grizzlies have established a valuable core to fight alongside Ja Morant.

The aim is to establish a dynasty, in the hopes of winning multiple championships. For what it's worth, the franchise is heading in the right direction.

The Western Conference battle after nearly a decade without making the playoffs

Memphis Grizzlies v Golden State Warriors - Game Four

The Grizzlies have had a successful run in the postseason so far. They vanquished the Minnesota Timberwolves from championship contention in the first round of the Western Conference.

The Golden State Warriors, on the other hand, made light work of reigning and now two-time NBA 'MVP' Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. They did it in quick fashion, dominating the franchise within five games.

The two franchises have since been in a bitter battle for the opportunity to advance to the Western Conference Finals. Both teams have shown they are capable of emerging victorious in the absence of their stars. They may very well have the best prospects to win the NBA Championship, thanks to their deep rosters.

The Warriors will look to finish the job on Friday, while the Memphis Grizzlies look to hang on, with their hopes clinging to a thread.

